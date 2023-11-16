GTA 6 believers still convinced the moon is telling us when game’s reveal will drop

GTA 6 is real and now the fandom has had official confirmation this is a fact. Still, some are going full detective mode scouring moon charts just to get a clearer idea of when the big reveal will happen, and this isn’t the first time.

You may remember back in October when GTA fans believed a promotional image for GTA V Online featuring the moon was the key to uncovering the secrets of GTA 6’s release. Well, it wasn’t (what a shame), but now some theorists suggest it’s not because the idea was wrong, but because they weren’t looking in the right place—or rather, month.

Multiple posts have surfaced on the GTA 6 Reddit speculating the phase of the moon shown in this computer-generated GTA V Online promotional image lines up with December, not October which was first suggested.

Conveniently, we already know we’ll be getting the game’s reveal in December, but some are convinced this was teased by the moon well before the official announcement.

One post attempts to line up the moon in the GTA promo image with one that is set to appear on Friday, Dec. 1, explaining this could be the date for the reveal given Rockstar was founded in December back in 1998.

Another more entertaining Reddit post goes even deeper into the moon’s geography in an attempt to match exactly what is shown in the now-infamous promo image, claiming the moon theory was correct all along, just misinterpreted by eager GTA fans.

Whether it’s right or not, the fact is we will be getting a reveal for GTA 6 during December, so fans can thank Rockstar, or the moon itself for that, whichever you’d prefer.

There is no date for exactly when this will take place but if it is Dec. 1 that would be a big win for Moon Theory supporters and probably the most hilarious outcome possible from all of this, even if the moon had nothing to do with Rockstar’s GTA 6 plans.