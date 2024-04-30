How to refund Gray Zone Warfare

Some early-game issues are causing players to be unhappy with Gray Zone Warfare, and if its early access build doesn’t fit your eye, let’s show you how to refund GZW.

Gray Zone Warfare is an ambitious venture from MADFINGER Games—previously only known for developing mobile games—and while it has some great ideas, its launch performance was met with a lot of hate from players.

Even though there are ways to improve FPS and performance, the Anticheat error and doubts over its server status stability has led to a big conversation about refunds.

How to refund GZW on Steam

A long road to a refund. Image via MADFINGER Games

You can easily refund Gray Zone Warfare on Steam—if you have played the FPS for less than two hours—using the Refund Request feature.

If you have never done this before, don’t worry, here’s an easy walkthrough on what to do:

Open up the Steam app or website. Log in, and make your way to the home screen. Where it says your name in the top-right corner, click on it, and press on Account Details. Under “Store & Purchase History,” choose View Purchase History. Click on Gray Zone Warfare. Then select “I would like a refund.” Now pick “I’d like to request a refund.” Press on “Choose refund method,” and decide if you want the money to be refunded to your Steam wallet, or back to your bank account directly. Submit your request once you are ready.

Providing you have not exceeded the designated two-hour window, you should receive the refund automatically with no questions asked.

Can you refund Gray Zone Warfare DLC?

Yes, you can refund the GZW DLC, but there are more particular circumstances to obtain a refund for DLC on Steam.

According to Steam’s strict refund policy about DLC, “DLC purchased from the Steam store is refundable within fourteen days of purchase, and if the underlying title has been played for less than two hours since the DLC was purchased, so long as the DLC has not been consumed, modified or transferred.”

Additionally, certain third-party DLC sadly cannot be refunded. “If the DLC irreversibly levels up a game character” is referenced as one such instance where you’re stuck with the DLC.

If you do choose to stick with GZW, check out if you can change your Faction, if you can delete your character, and when the Gray Zone Warfare wipe is happening.

