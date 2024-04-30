When is the next Gray Zone Warfare wipe?

Gray Zone Warfare makes use of a gameplay concept called a wipe. If you’re unfamiliar, we’re here to explain what it is, and when the first GZW wipe is on the way.

Escape From Tarkov players can tell you all about wipes and how they have a huge bearing on your gameplay experience. Gray Zone Warfare shares similar qualities to Tarkov and also enforces the idea of a wipe.

Newcomers to the extraction-shooter genre might be confused at what a wipe is, but that’s where we come to shoot straight with you.

What is the next GZW wipe reset?

Remember to wipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We anticipate the first wipe for Gray Zone Warfare arrives toward the end of 2024—judging on a statement made by the developer.

According to creator MADFINGER Games, wipes for Gray Zone Warfare will occur “every few months,” so we expect the first wipe to be in the lead-up to the Holiday season.

As shown in the image above, the message is explained to you as you are picking a faction in GZW.

What is a wipe in Gray Zone Warfare?

We expect wipes to behave as they do in EFT, which means Gray Zone Warfare players will lose their inventory, skills, player level, stash, and pretty much everything they have accumulated before the wipe protocol is initiated.

A wipe is designed to reset the playing field, allow easier access for newcomers, and deploy brand-new content without giving anyone an advantage. It provides a fresh challenge of starting over—like beginning a new playthrough of one of your favorite games—and allows the developer to learn what’s working and what’s not for the next period of GZW.

For Gray Zone Warfare players, this means changing your Faction and deleting your character. Until we get the next wipe, be sure you know how to improve performance and FPS in GZW.

