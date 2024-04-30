Can you delete your character in Gray Zone Warfare? Answered

Your character is what defines you in Gray Zone Warfare, so it’s completely understandable if you fancy a change to start things from scratch.

The ability to change Factions is a much-asked question in Gray Zone Warfare. After all, it has a big bearing on how you can play games with friends, so it’s only natural to want to know if the avatar you’re setting foot into battle with can also be altered.

From the character’s height to simple features such as their face, all this is customizable at the beginning of GZW, so let’s see if it’s a one-time deal.

Can you delete characters in Gray Zone Warfare?

One character is all you need. Image via MADFINGER Games

Right now, no, you can’t delete characters in Gray Zone Warfare, and whichever character design you opt to begin the game with is what you need to continue with.

Much like with all Factions in GZW, once you make a decision, it’s set in stone. If you align yourself with the CSI Faction, you need to see it through until the first Gray Zone Warfare wipe. Similarly, it appears as if this could be the case for deleting characters, too.

While not confirmed by the developer, the wipe is a hard reset for all players and wipes gear, progress, and more. It’s highly likely if you want to create a new character to set out into the next chapter of Gray Zone Warfare, the wipe represents the first chance to do so.

