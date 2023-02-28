Best ways to farm Kamisato Ayaka: Level up, talent, and ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Kamisato Ayaka is a five-star Cryo character who comes from Inazuma in Genshin Impact. As her name suggests, she’s the sister of Ayato and also works for the Kamisato Clan.

In terms of playstyle, she wields a sword and is mainly played as a carry DPS in a team, which means her set is aggressive. She can consistently trigger Cryo reactions and features strong critical damage.

She was released in July 2021, but many players are going to discover her for the first time through her banner rerun later this spring.

She’ll arrive in 3.5’s Event Wishes with the second phase of the patch. Players will be able to get her with an increased presence rate, and Shenhe will be featured in the other banner.

Kamisato Ayaka farming guide in Genshin Impact

You’ll have to use wishes and hope for the best when trying to get Kamisato Ayaka. Although a banner boosts the spawn rate of a few characters, you might still end up getting others that have a low chance of appearing. You can get her after 10 wishes but are guaranteed her after 90 wishes if you’re really unlucky.

Pulling the five-star Cryo character is only the first step, however. After that, you’ll have to level her up and then collect various materials to Ascend her. In addition, you’ll have to gear her up by refining and upgrading her weapon and get artifacts with the best stats. Lastly, you’ll have to level up her talents. Here is a breakdown of everything you need to gather for Kamisato Ayaka to maximize her potential as quickly as possible.

All Ascension Materials for Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact

In total, you’ll have to spend 420,000 Mora; 46 Perpetual Heart, one Shivada Jade Silver, nine Shivada Jade Fragment, nine Shivada Jade Chunk, six Shivada Jade Gemstone, 168 Sakura Bloom, 18 Old Handguard, 30 Kageuchi Handguard, and 36 Famed Handguard to raise Kamisato Ayaka to the maximum Ascension level.

Gathering those materials can take a long time, especially regional ones (Sakura Bloom, for Ayaka). Focus on them first because there is only a limited number of them in Teyvat. Then, you’ll have to wait for a few days for those to respawn or take them from another player’s world.

Ascension to level one requires 20,000 Mora, one Shivada Jade Silver, three Sakura Bloom, and three Old Handguard.

requires 20,000 Mora, one Shivada Jade Silver, three Sakura Bloom, and three Old Handguard. Ascension to level two requires 40,000 Mora, three Shivada Jade Fragment, two Perpetual Heart, 10 Sakura Bloom, and 15 Old Handguard.

requires 40,000 Mora, three Shivada Jade Fragment, two Perpetual Heart, 10 Sakura Bloom, and 15 Old Handguard. Ascension to level three requires 60,000 Mora, six Shivada Jade Fragment, four Perpetual Heart 20 Sakura Bloom, and 12 Kageuchi Handguard.

requires 60,000 Mora, six Shivada Jade Fragment, four Perpetual Heart 20 Sakura Bloom, and 12 Kageuchi Handguard. Ascension to level four requires 80,000 Mora, three Shivada Jade Chunks, eight Perpetual Heart, 30 Sakura Bloom, and 18 Kageuchi Handguard.

requires 80,000 Mora, three Shivada Jade Chunks, eight Perpetual Heart, 30 Sakura Bloom, and 18 Kageuchi Handguard. Ascension to level five requires 100,000 Mora, six Shivada Jade Chunk, 12 Perpetual Heart, 45 Sakura Bloom, and 12 Famed Handguard.

requires 100,000 Mora, six Shivada Jade Chunk, 12 Perpetual Heart, 45 Sakura Bloom, and 12 Famed Handguard. Ascension to level six requires 120,000 Mora, six Shivada Jade Gemstone, 20 Perpetual Heart, 60 Sakura Bloom, and 24 Famed Handguard.

Where to get Shivada Jade in Genshin Impact

Shivada Jade is the Cryo gem. Similarly to others, it’s specific to characters who use this element. The jewel is used to Ascend all Cryo characters, and Kamisato Ayaka is no exception.

The Cryo gem comes in four different rarity types:

Shivada Jade Silver: This is the two-star rarity version of the Ascension material.

This is the two-star rarity version of the Ascension material. Shivada Jade Fragment: This is the three-star rarity version of the Ascension material.

This is the three-star rarity version of the Ascension material. Shivada Jade Chunk: This is the four-star rarity version of the Ascension material.

This is the four-star rarity version of the Ascension material. Shivada Jade Gemstone: This is the five-star rarity version of the Ascension material.

All of those materials can be converted to their upgraded version using the Alchemy table in Teyvat’s main cities.

It means if you collect Silver materials, you can use three to convert them to one Fragment. You can then use three Fragments to get one Chunk, and so on. Here is how to obtain those gems:

Normal and Weekly bosses: Players can obtain Shivada Jade by clearing various elite enemies. Normal bosses: Shivada Jade can be obtained by defeating seven different normal bosses: Cryo Hypostasis and Regisvine, as well as Aeonblight Drake, Coral Defenders, Maguu Kenki, Perpetual Mechanical Array, and Primo Geovishap. Weekly bosses: Shivada Jade can be obtained by completing Beneath the Dragon-Queller (Azhdaha), Narukami Island: Tenshukaku (Signora), Enter the Golden House (Tartaglia/Childe), and World of the North (Andrius). The fragment’s elements are random, though.

Players can obtain Shivada Jade by clearing various elite enemies. Alchemy: The Alchemy function can be performed at any crafting station around Teyvat to convert other gem types into Shivada Jade. This function requires Dust of Azoth alongside the gem that players want to convert into Shivada Jade.

The Alchemy function can be performed at any crafting station around Teyvat to convert other gem types into Shivada Jade. This function requires Dust of Azoth alongside the gem that players want to convert into Shivada Jade. Crafting: You can upgrade the Shivada Jade’s rarity, as explained above.

You can upgrade the Shivada Jade’s rarity, as explained above. Souvenir Shops: Two of Teyvat’s Souvenir Shops have Shivada Jade for sale. One is in Mondstadt, which is run by Marjorie, and the other is in Liyue, which is owned by Xingxi. Both of these locations sell Shivada Jade in exchange for Sigils. Shivada Jade can be purchased with Anemo Sigils on Mondstadt and Geo Sigils in Liyue.

Two of Teyvat’s Souvenir Shops have Shivada Jade for sale. One is in Mondstadt, which is run by Marjorie, and the other is in Liyue, which is owned by Xingxi. Both of these locations sell Shivada Jade in exchange for Sigils. Shivada Jade can be purchased with Anemo Sigils on Mondstadt and Geo Sigils in Liyue. Commission bonus rewards: Players can complete their four daily commissions to have a chance of receiving some Shivada Jade. Every time players complete their commission and talk with Katheryne to claim rewards (in main cities), players are granted two random bonus rewards that will also be character Ascension materials. Thus, these bonus rewards always have a chance of being Shivada Jadee.

Players can complete their four daily commissions to have a chance of receiving some Shivada Jade. Every time players complete their commission and talk with Katheryne to claim rewards (in main cities), players are granted two random bonus rewards that will also be character Ascension materials. Thus, these bonus rewards always have a chance of being Shivada Jadee. Parametric Transformer: The special Parametric Transformer device can be utilized to convert most resources into something else. Players can obtain this item by completing the “Tianqiu Treasure Trail” world quest and can use it for a chance to receive some Shivada Jade.

The special Parametric Transformer device can be utilized to convert most resources into something else. Players can obtain this item by completing the “Tianqiu Treasure Trail” world quest and can use it for a chance to receive some Shivada Jade. Special events: Teyvat has rotating events that players can participate in. These events offer various rewards, which can include gems. What is obtainable in each unique event varies but Teyvat’s unique elemental jewels are also always featured in them.

Teyvat has rotating events that players can participate in. These events offer various rewards, which can include gems. What is obtainable in each unique event varies but Teyvat’s unique elemental jewels are also always featured in them. Adventure Rank rewards: Some rewards for reaching higher ranks include specific fragments. You can claim those to Katheryne in Teyvat’s main cities.

Where to get Perpetual Heart in Genshin Impact

This reward is obtained by clearing a specific boss in Teyvat. This one is called Perpetual Mechanical Array. The item is only used to Ascend Ayaka and Gorou in the game. It’s located in Inazuma, Narukami Island.

You’ll have to do a bit of exploring to reach it, since it’s linked to a cave with a variety of puzzles in Genshin Impact. You’ll have to explore the undergrounds of Araumi, entering by its tower ruins.

You’ll likely get two to three materials per completion. It requires 40 Resin to claim the rewards, and the boss respawns every five minutes. You have to leave the area to encounter it again, though.

Where to get Sakura Bloom in Genshin Impact

This is the regional resource you should collect first to Ascend Kamisato Ayaka. It’s the number-capped material that’ll require a few days of waiting when they’re all collected on the map before they respawn.

Don’t hesitate to take more from your friends’ maps if they give their consent, too. Sakura Bloom are scattered all around the Desert of Hadravameth. Here are the best farm routes for Sakura Bloom. You’ll spot them in Inazuma.

Where to get Old Handguard, Kageuchi Handguard, and Famed Handguard in Genshin Impact

Kamisato Ayaka’s enemy materials aren’t the easiest to collect in Genshin Impact. They’re dropped by various Nobushi and Kairagi.

The issue is that those enemies only spawn in small groups, or even alone, which makes the farm more challenging.

Old Handguard: This is the one-star version of the material.

This is the one-star version of the material. Kageuchi Handguard: This is the two-star version of the material.

This is the two-star version of the material. Famed Handguard: This is the three-star version of the material.

To obtain this material, players can clear:

Kairagi: Dancing Thunder and Fiery Might, Nobushi: Hitsukeban, Kikouban, and Jitouban.

To farm those more easily, you can set your Daily Commissions in Inazuma and clear Ley Lines in the region as a priority (the blue or orange orb symbols on the map,as shown above; there is one per region). You’ll have some chance of encountering those enemies, making the farm less tedious.

All Talent Materials for Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact

While character Ascension is your natural priority when attaining a new character, building up their talents adamant to maximize Kamisato Ayaka’s potential. She requires a total of 1,652,500 Mora; six Old Handguard, 22 Kageuchi Handguard, 31 Famed Handguard, three Teachings of Elegance, 21 Guide to Elegance, 38 Philosophies of Elegance, six Bloodjade Branches, and a Crown of Insight to fully raise a just one of her talents.

Where to get scrolls of Elegance in Genshin Impact

The scrolls of Elegance (teachings, guides, and philosophies) can be obtained in all three required levels from the Violet Court Domain. It is only available to players on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Where to get Bloodjade Branches in Genshin Impact

This material can only be obtained by clearing the Beneath the Dragon-Queller boss. It’s the last weekly boss players can unlock, at the end of the Liyue’s Zhongli Story Quest, Historia Antiqua Chapter: Act II – No Mere Stone. If you don’t get the correct reward when clearing the boss, you can also convert Dragon Lord’s Crowns and Gilded Scales (other drops from the boss) using a Dream Solvent on an Alchemy table to obtain Bloodjade Branches.

Where to get Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact

This is one of the game’s rarest items. There is only a small number of them available permanently, which means you won’t be able to triple-crown all your characters but have to make a choice. Here is how to obtain Crowns of Insight in Genshin Impact.