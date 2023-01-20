There are many ways to enhance your characters in Genshin Impact, and giving them strong weapons is one of them.

You can get a lot of weapons by making wishes while trying to get certain characters, but some of them can also be crafted in the game.

Those are incredibly precious, because it means they can be refined to their max rank without the need to spend any Primogem. It’s the case for the Saimon Heirloom Blade. It can be crafted after obtaining its corresponding recipe, given by Saimon in the Farmer’s Treasure quest.

To complete this quest, however, you’ll have to find four Old Stone Slates without any indication on where to look for them in your map. Here is the location of every Old Stone Slate in the Farmer’s Treasure quest in Genshin Impact.

Where to find Old Stone Slates in Genshin Impact

Getting the first Slate

Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo

The first Old Stone Slate is the easiest to get. You can find it North of the Kamisato Estate, on the Narukami Island (main one from Inazuma).

When you get there, head North, to the East point of the island, where you can summon a Waverider. Simply glide there and look for the Slate on a bed of straw. You might have to clear some enemies first.

Finding the second Slate

Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo

Getting the second Old Stone Slate requires completing the “A Strange Story in Konda” part of the quest where you get to the bottom of a well from Konda Village. Return there and fall in the well.

Follow the main path until you reach the Torii where you unlocked the seal and defeated a guard. Head right, where you’ll see an Electrogranum. Summon it and pass the Electro barrier above. You’ll enter a room where you can get the Rust-Worn Key. The Old Stone Slate will be hidden on a pile of crates, in the corner of the room.

Get the third Slate

Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo

Both last Slates are located in the Araumi’s undergrounds. You can enter those by passing through a destroyed tower, after activating all four Electro pillars around it. When going to the Torii gate, you can access the Slate area from both directions. Go wherever you’ve solved the puzzles and swim on the lower level.

If you head left, you’ll see a puzzle with five electro rocks. It’s quite long to solve: you have to make them all face the direction of the rock in the middle. When hitting a rock, it’ll cause both adjacent rocks to turn with it (three rocks at a time), as shown in the image above.

When you solve the puzzle, you’ll reveal a chest and unlock a water underground near it. When swimming, don’t hesitate to rest by climbing on the pillars. It’s a long zone so you won’t likely have enough endurance to get where you want without resting.

Explore the area until you get up the stairs and discover another puzzle, with five rocks aligned. You can get to this area by heading right from the Torii gate, too. Simply head right when arriving at the submerged area and plunge into the water. You’ll discover a path under an arch below. You’ll be able to get to the puzzle with the aligned rocks.

Solving the puzzle (by making all rocks face the door) will drain the level’s water, unlocking the way to the last Slate. You’ll also find an Old Stone Slate on a pile of rocks in the room.

Get the last Slate

Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo

Naturally, explore the path to find the last Old Stone Slate. At one point, you’ll unlock an underground Teleport Waypoint. A bit further down the path, you’ll find a broken vase. Investigate it and you’ll find the quest item.

Go back to Saimon Jirou

Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo

Go back to Saimon in the Jinren Island. He’ll wait for you in the same location and will ask you one more thing. When you arrive to the indicated area, Dig on the ground where you see piles of sand to progress further.

Complete the last steps

The last steps will require clearing successive waves of enemies, so be prepared. Take a good team and a support to heal you between waves. Then, you’ll be able to claim the weapon’s recipe as a reward.