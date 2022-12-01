There are only a few of them in the game.

There are a couple of precious artifacts that shouldn’t be used lightly in Genshin Impact. In Inazuma, you’ll come across all sorts of keys—but some are rarer than others.

The Rust Worn Key is one of those precious items. There are only a couple of ways to get them in the Inazuma region, and one is essential to complete an important questline called Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual.

At the end of the quest, you’ll be asked to Find the barrer and you’ll find a grid that can only be opened using that item.

It can also be used for another minor quest, but you should avoid using the precious item for this one because it’ll only grant you an achievement. This quest involves freeing a dog from a cage on a small island.

Related: How to touch the sword hilt in Genshin Impact

Here’s how to get the Rust Worn Key in Genshin Impact.

Location and use of the Rust Worn Key in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoverse

First way: completing the quest “A Strange Story in Konda”

Players can get this key upon completing the first step of this quest. You’ll come across it quickly when beginning to explore Inazuma in Konda Village.

Players will be sent to the bottom of a well and will find the key there. It will be hidden in the cave below, through the Electro wall, in a room with a cage. Pull the lever to get in and you’ll find the item on a table.

Second way: solving the puzzle in “Seiraimaru”

Screengrab via HoYoverse

This puzzle is very long, although the rewards are worth it. That’s why the first way is the best one to get the key and go through the Sacrificial Offering quest.

The puzzle in the “Seiraimaru” landmark is located on the west coast of Seirai Island. It can be picked up by speaking to the NPC called Fujiwara Toshiko, located in the Koseki Village, east of the landmark.

You’ll need to activate various mechanisms to enter the wreckage, and complete puzzles where you’ll have to walk on all slabs with characters resembling Japanese hiragana written on them.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

To open the wreckage, you need to rotate the wheels for their longer spikes to face the center of the square formed by them. You’ll have more of those to solve inside the wreckage.

To get the Key, simply enter the wreckage with an Electrogranum attached on you (that you can summon in front of the hidden entry on the side). Then, find the seelie and guide it through a chest. You’ll have to enter an area blocked by an Electro wall. The chest will open and grant you a Rust-Worn Key.

You can use one Key to open another area and get the last one in the process.