There are many puzzles to solve in Inazuma, and they’ll be much different than in Mondstadt and Liyue. Some of them can confuse you, and the sword hilts might be one of them.

Sword hilts are only present in the region of Inazuma. You can come across them in all islands from the region. If you interact with them without meeting requirements, nothing will happen.

In addition, if you remain on the spot of the hilt and there is a storm nearby, be careful because you might be struck by lightning.

The sword hilt puzzles are pretty simple to solve, however. Here is how to touch the sword hilts in Genshin Impact.

How to touch the sword hilt in Genshin Impact

If you’re touching the sword hilt without meeting the correct requirement, you won’t get anything from it. To interact with it properly, you must have an Electrogranum attached to you.

Electrogranums are small purple bushes scattered everywhere in Inazuma, and there is always one placed near the sword hilt.

Simply look around to find one and interact with it, and then go back to the sword hilt to trigger the puzzle’s next step.

Once you have touched the sword hilt with an Electroganum near you, a Nobushi will appear every time.

You’ll have to defeat it to claim your rewards. When he’s defeated, a chest will appear on the location of the sword.