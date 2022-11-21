Where to find Amethyst Lump in Genshin Impact

Mining is a useful way to get precious resources in Genshin Impact. The chunks you get from destroying rocks with blades can be used in many ways: forging, crafting, and more.

Amethyst lumps are one of those resources. They can be spotted from afar by looking at their vivid purple color. You won’t be able to find them randomly, however, as they can only be found in one particular region of the game.

Here are the best locations of Amethyst lumps and how to use them in Genshin Impact.

The six best Amethyst Lump locations

Amethyst Lumps can only be found in Inazuma, and they respawn every three days. They are scattered on all islands of the region, but there are better locations than others. Here are the best locations in that region:

Amakumo Peak

Screengrab via Genshin Map

The Amakumo Peak is part of Seirai Island, located on the South of Inazuma’s main island, Narukami. You can find many of them in the center of the island but also everywhere around it.

Be careful if you’re wandering there when there is a heavy storm, however, because you might be struck by thunder repeatedly.

Fort Hiraumi

Screengrab via Genshin Map

The other location where you’ll find many Amethyst Lumps to mine is Fort Hiraumi, located north of Amakumo Peak. It’s on the same island.

“Seiraimaru”

Screengrab via Genshin Map

“Seiramaru” is the last location on Seirai Island that offers a great number of Amethyst Lumps in a small area. It’s also a location that includes a long puzzle to solve on the boat, with high-reward chests hidden inside.

Grand Narukami Shrine

Screengrab via Genshin Map

As its name suggests, the Grand Narukami Shrine is located on the island of that name. It’s the most elevated building on the island, and a significant amount of Amethyst Lumps can be found around the Shrine. You can also find a small group of them on the beach, as shown above.

Tatarasuna

Screengrab via Genshin Map

The Tatarasuna island counts a few locations with some Amethyst Lumps to mine, too. It’s a nice area to farm because they are all grouped up instead of scattered around cliffs.

Watatsumi Island

Screengrab via Genshin Map

A great number of Amethyst Lumps are scattered around Wawatsumi Island. The northwestern beach, shown at the bottom of the image, includes several Lumps lined up that are fast to farm.

Recipes using Amethyst Lumps

Amethyst Lumps can be used for forging and crafting with Alchemy. Here are the items that use this material:

Forging Mystic Enhancement Ores Amenoma Kageuchi Hakushin Ring Hamayumi Katsuragikiri Nagamasa Kitain Cross Spear

Alchemy Electroculus Resonance Stones



It can be also used to convert wood (Adhigama, Aralia, Athel, Bamboo, Birch, Brightwood, Cuihua, Fir, Fragrant Cedar, Karmaphala, Maple, Otogi, Pine, Sandbearer, and Yumemiru wood).