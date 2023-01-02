The quest will take you to the depths of Inazuma.

Some quests in Genshin Impact take players to a journey of exploration. They can discover the secrets and myths on some regions while saving the day for NPC they met along the journey.

A Strange Story in Konda is one of Inazuma’s main quests. It sends players on long explorations of hidden caves and to puzzles to solve.

At one point, the quest requires players to “Explore the bottom of the well” after asking locals about information and earning a special key. You can use it to discover another area and progress through the quest.

Here is how to explore the bottom of the well in Genshin Impact.

How to explore the bottom of the well in Genshin Impact

The well is located behind the nearest house South of the Konda Village’s Teleport Waypoint. To explore it, you will need a special key you’ve discovered while looking for other clues by digging a hole in the ground.

After going down the wooden scale, head right, on the path halfway blocked by a beam. You’ll be able to run along a water stream. Interact with a lever to progress to the end of the hallway.

To progress further, activate the nearest Electrogranum. You won’t spot it right away, as it’s hidden behind a tree on the left of the entry (when facing the way you’ll go through, it’s on the right, as shown above).

Next, you’ll arrive at a grand Tori gate, Inazuma’s shrines. Place the Ward that should be in your inventory, if you’ve successfully followed the previous steps of the quest, and continue.

You will then discover a gameplay feature that will be useful for the rest of your exploration in Inazuma: Tori gates featuring those puzzles are surrounded by small lamps with Electro signs on top of them.

When you interact with one of the lamps, you change the order of their activation. Each tear signifies a certain priority. To solve the Tori gate puzzle, you need to interact with each of the five lamps to set up a certain order, and then pray to the lamp located directly at the front of the gate. Pray one time to the lamp, and you’ll see Electro links appear. That’s a key indicator of how the puzzle is going to be solved.

The flower shown above is an aerial vision of which form the lamps should make once activated by Praying to the first one. To unlock that puzzle, head right and set the lamp you see on two tears by Interacting with it.

Go further behind the gate and set the other lamp to three tears. Follow the image to set up the two finallamps on four (nearest one on the left of the first tear) and five (for the furthest one).

It’s important you understand the meaning of those images appearing at the Tori gates, because you will need to solve more important puzzles like this one further in the game.

Finally, pray to the first lamp and fight the miniboss who appeared to progress to the next step.

Before exiting the well’s hidden cave, look to the right side of the first lamp and go through the Electro barrier. You can do this by summoning the Electrogranum located at the bottom of the barrier. Simply climb the ivy plants scattered on the wall to reach it quickly.

Once you’ve arrived inside, look up and take the Electroculus while you can. Then, you can activate the lever to get through the room at the end of the area. Be sure to check everything you can get inside, because you’ll earn valuable rewards, as well as an essential and unique item called the Rust-Worn Key.

Then, you’ll be able to exit either by either opening a grid near the previous Electroculus, or by returning to the first hallway with the water stream.