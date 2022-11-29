Be patient because this is quest is one of the longest from the region.

“A Strange Story in Konda” is one of the first quests you’ll start when exploring the region of Inazuma in Genshin Impact.

It can be a bit challenging to complete, especially the step requiring you to “Ask the Locals for Information” around Konda Village.

It can be frustrating because one of the NPCs isn’t found easily. Once you completed this step, however, the rest of the quest will be more straightforward, although it will take time to complete everything.

Related: 15 best five-star Genshin Impact characters, ranked

Here is how to Ask the Locals for Information in Genshin Impact‘s Strange Story in Konda quest.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

How to Ask the Locals for Information in Genshin Impact’s Strange Story in Konda quest

You’ll have three NPC to speak to in this quest’s step. The map won’t indicate precise locations, however, which means you’re going to walk around the village to find the correct NPC to progress through the quest. Here are their locations.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The first NPC is a little girl called Futaba. She’ll wait near the bridge—where our character is shown above—near the teleport waypoint. She’ll give you one hint on the quest’s progression.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The next NPC is further from the main road. She’s hidden east of the village, near tomato plants and the stream of water from that side.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The last NPC is a little boy named Takeru. He’s the most challenging to find in this step because he’s hidden on a roof. Look for him on a roof located in the south of Konda Village. He’ll give you the last hint and allow you to proceed to the quest’s next step.