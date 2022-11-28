Genshin Impact has a lot to offer. The open-world RPG by miHoYo, which is now regarded as a worldwide phenomenon, introduced a ton of content for players to try, such as the different regions and sceneries that can be explored in the game. There are multiple missions, quests, and rewards players can enjoy all while embarking on an almost never-ending journey as a traveler in its massive open-world setting.

But what makes someone’s adventure in Genshin Impact more interesting and colorful are the characters that represent the players in the game. These characters vary in skills, design, and other aspects which make their value differ from one another. Ultimately, Genshin Impact is a game where combat is prioritized. And most of the time, it’s the five-stars that become the more effective characters in the game.

Here are the 15 best five-star characters in Genshin Impact, ranked based on power, skills, aesthetics, and overall impact on the community.

15 best five-star Genshin Impact characters, ranked

15) Jean

The acting Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius, the Anemo-type Jean is one of the most popular characters in Genshin Impact. She can be a decent offensive option, as well as one of the best choices when it comes to setting the healer in your composition. You can even experiment with more characters since you can have a sub DPS and healer in one thanks to Jean.

14) Tighnari

Tighnari is the first five-star Dendro-type character introduced in Genshin Impact. This alone already gives him significance in the story, especially with how he leads the Forest Watchers of the Avidya Forest. He is also a good option as a main or sub-DPS unit if you want to focus on the Dendro element. In terms of looks and design, Tighnari’s overall aesthetic is pleasantly colorful, giving a good mix of colors while being cool at the same time.

13) Mona

Known as the Astrologist, the Hydro-type character Mona is one of the earliest characters to step foot in Teyvat. She is best used as a sub-DPS character, with her Hydro skills that can be utilized as both an offensive and defensive option during combat. Mona’s looks are also well-designed, especially with how the purple theme of her outfit blends with her naughty personality and smart way of thinking. Just be ready when it comes to astrology since she can spend any amount just to buy her needs for that subject.

12) Venti

The first Archon making our list, the Anemo-type Venti is one of the most solid options if you want a bow user as a main DPS. But he can also be a support unit, especially because of the flexibility his arsenal of attacks has to offer. He can use direct attacks that cause massive damage, as well as some crowd control effects which can provide a good setup to the rest of your team. Venti’s design is also unique, making him one of the game’s poster boys.

11) Xiao

Venti may be one of the game’s most popular characters, but Xiao is considered the ultimate fan favorite. His looks are designed in a way that can present a mysterious Yaksha who lived for ages, but at the same time, a good-looking anime character intended to be a heartthrob. When it comes to combat, Xiao is also a good pick, especially when used as a main DPS character. You won’t even need to use elemental reactions most of the time, since Xiao is strong on his own. A boost from some Anemo characters is already a big help.

10) Kokomi

Kokomi, the five-star Hydro-type character known as the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island, is one of the strongest characters in Genshin Impact. The fact that she can’t deal crits is actually a sign of her power since she would be unbalanced if she could. But what makes her a viable option is her ability to heal, making Kokomi a really effective offensive and healing option at the same time. In terms of looks, Kokomi may be classified as a “waifu,” since she looks like a pretty goddess.

9) Arataki Itto

If you want a solid offensive option that does not heavily rely on the team composition, then Arataki Itto is for you. This five-star Geo-type character is strong on his own, especially with how he can deal enormous damage without the need of doing elemental reactions. Itto is a good pick for both the offensive and defensive ends. He also looks like a menacing, damaging machine as seen in his overall aesthetic. You can even look at him as some sort of final boss in a game.

8) Yelan

A Hydro-type character who is an intelligence agent, Yelan is one of the best sub-DPS options in Genshin Impact. Her Hydro abilities are excellent instruments to set up teams that use the Hydro element for reactions, especially with how her crowd control abilities can turn fights in her favor in an instant. Yelan can also be a main DPS pick at times. As for her looks, it’s clear that she is someone who is mysterious, especially with her facial expressions.

7) Nahida

Nahida, the Dendro archon, has quickly made an impact in the game. She may be the biggest new character release in 2022, especially when the Dendro element also becomes a useful type in the game. Of course, being an Archon of a certain element speaks for itself, making Nahida a must-get so far when it comes to building a Dendro-based team. Just don’t mistake her for Paimon, since both of them might look like each other in some aspects.

6) Raiden Shogun

If you want absolute firepower at its finest, then you should go for the Electro-type Archon Raiden Shogun. Her offensive prowess is outstanding, providing high damage from her attacks almost all the time. Raiden Shogun can be used as either a main or sub-DPS, though the former is the best usage for her. In terms of her looks, Raiden Shogun wears a traditional Japanese kimono, with some designs that present her as a warrior from ancient Japan while having the purple aesthetic representing the Electro-type.

5) Kazuha

One of the staples in team compositions in the meta, the Anemo-type Kazuha is a strong contender when it comes to choosing the best sub-DPS unit for your team. He can be included in almost all team compositions because of his flexible abilities ranging from direct attacks to great set-up abilities and crowd-control tactics. Triggering the Swirl elemental reaction is also a powerful option, providing added damage to enemies that will be hit by it. As for his looks, you could place him behind his fellow Anemo-type, Xiao, in being a true fan favorite.

4) Ayaka

Ayaka, the Cryo-type character who is known as the Crane Princess of the Kamisato Clan in Inazuma, is one of the top-tier main DPS options in the meta. Her moves may seem simple, but their effects can provide advantages to your team, especially in triggering multiple elemental reactions. She can freeze enemies in an instant if used correctly, as well as deal enormous amounts of damage thanks to her fan. Like Raiden Shogun, she also depicts the look of an ancient Japanese warrior since she was introduced in Inazuma.

3) Zhongli

Kazuha may be a staple, but Zhongli can be seen more frequently than him. The Geo archon who lived for thousands of years already is the best utility unit in Genshin Impact thanks to his “jack of all trades”-like abilities, making him some sort of a toolbox character in combat. He can defend, provide significant damage, and set up your other characters to trigger effects that can completely dismantle your opponents. Zhongli is also a fan favorite when it comes to looks, with his more straightforward yet appealing outfit themed around the Geo-type.

2) Hu Tao

Calling all the fanboys and girls of one of the most adorable yet dangerous characters in Genshin Impact, we have a treat for you. Yes, the Pyro-type Hu Tao is second on our list.

Hu Tao is beautiful and cute. Her personality is weird yet charming, and she has a friend who is a ghost. She is also a poet and the 77th director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. But what makes her an almost must-get for those who wish to catch up with the meta is her offensive prowess.

The variety of skills Hu Tao has is impeccable. She outshined almost all other Pyro-type characters in the game when she arrived. She can kill enemies in an instant. And when we talk about choosing the most damaging character in the game, then Hu Tao is the answer.

1) Ganyu

Hu Tao is a dangerous character. But if we talk about being the most consistent character in Genshin Impact, then it should be Ganyu, who takes the No. 1 spot on our list.

Ganyu has the best-charged attack in the game, and it’s even way better than her ultimate. Yes, you heard it right, Ganyu’s charged attack can deal massive damage, and it’s very easy to use. But all of her other moves are still impressive and can be game-changing at times.

What makes her outstanding compared to the other characters in Genshin Impact is how easy you can use Ganyu. You don’t need to thoroughly build or advance her to multiple stars just to reach her full potential. Ganyu is already powerful in zero constellations. Just combine her with other characters like Zhongli, Bennett, and Kazuha, then you can have the best composition in the game. Indeed, Ganyu is the best character in Genshin Impact this 2022.