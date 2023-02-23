Where to find Sakura Blooms in Genshin Impact: 3 best farming routes

They have to be triggered to take shape and be collected.

Inazuma, Genshin Impact‘s third region, features a lot of mysterious ruins, puzzles, and resources. You’ll discover them after crossing the sea from Liyue’s Harbor.

Sakura Blooms are one of the resources. They’re used to Ascend a few characters originating from Inazuma, such as Kamisato Ayato and Ayaka.

They’re found floating around in the air, made of countless purple particles. You won’t be able to collect them randomly, however. You’ll have to trigger them by performing an Electro attack first.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The Electro attack can be an Electro character ability or Lisa’s main attack, but it can also be triggered by characters from other elements after summoning Electrogranums. You’ll only have to run close to them. Usually, you’ll have some close to Sakura Blooms.

The three best Sakura Blooms farming routes in Genshin Impact

Sakura Blooms aren’t the most easy resources to collect in Genshin Impact, because they’re all far apart. You’ll have to run a while, so you can eat an endurance boost if you want to gain some time when farming these Ascending materials. The three farming routes will also help you optimize your runs every two days.

Inazuma City farm route

Screengrab via HoYoverse

In Inazuma City on Narukami Island, players can spot some Sakura Blooms outside the walls. To farm them, you can Teleport west of the city and get to its center by going around the walls on the north side. You should spot them easily.

Araumi farm route

Screengrab via HoYoverse

This other route is also easy, although you’ll likely encounter enemies on the way. All Sakura Blooms on the way are easy to spot, so it’ll take you less than a minute to collect them.

Grand Narukami Shrine and the cavern route

Screengrab via HoYoverse

This route can be quite chaotic the first time you’ll run it. Since pretty much all Sakura Blooms are located at different altitude levels, you’ll have to look around at all times when looking for the next Sakura Bloom to harvest.

You’ll start the farming route by running around the Shrine. You can find more around it, hidden behind fences. Then, you can start gliding down toward the arrow shown above. You’ll find two more Sakuras on your way down to the cavern.

You’ll get the last Sakura Blooms at the bottom of the Cavern and end the farming route with them.