Best ways to farm Shenhe: level up, talent, and ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Shenhe was released over a year ago, and she’s now returning to Genshin Impact with a rerun this spring.

She’ll be featured in banners from the second phase of the patch, and she’ll offer another strong Cryo Polearm option for players who want to boost their strength in that element.

She also features beautiful combat animations, and her overall design makes her quite desirable among players. She’s an exorcist from Liyue and offers strong Cryo reactions with her abilities.

If you want to prepare for her banner’s return, here are the best ways to farm Shenhe to make her a strong contender in Genshin Impact.

Shenhe farming guide in Genshin Impact

Saving up tons of Primogems to get the character you want in banners is only the first step of the journey. When you’ll get Shenhe, you’ll have then to level up to 90, with Ascensions on the way, as well as level up her talents, artifacts, and weapon.

Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to gather for Shenhe to maximize her potential as quickly as possible.

All Ascension Materials for Shenhe in Genshin Impact

In total, you’ll have to spend 420,000 Mora, 46 Dragonheir’s False Fin, one Shivada Jade Silver, nine Shivada Jade Fragment, nine Shivada Jade Chunk, six Shivada Jade Gemstone, 168 Qingxin, 18 Whopperflower Nectar, 30 Shimmering Nectar, and 36 Energy Nectar to raise Dehya to the maximum Ascension level.

Gathering these materials can take weeks, especially regional ones (Qingxin, in this case). Focus on them first, as there is only a limited number of them on the Liyue map. After you’ve collected all ones available, you’ll have to wait for a few days for them to respawn or take them from another player’s world.

Ascension to level 40 requires 20,000 Mora, one Shivada Jade Silver, three Qingxin, and three Whopperflower Nectar.

requires 20,000 Mora, one Shivada Jade Silver, three Qingxin, and three Whopperflower Nectar. Ascension to level 50 requires 40,000 Mora, three Shivada Jade Fragment, two Dragonheir’s False Fin, 10 Qingxin, and 15 Whopperflower Nectar.

requires 40,000 Mora, three Shivada Jade Fragment, two Dragonheir’s False Fin, 10 Qingxin, and 15 Whopperflower Nectar. Ascension to level 60 requires 60,000 Mora, six Shivada Jade Fragment, four Dragonheir’s False Fin, 20 Qingxin, and 12 Shimmering Nectar.

requires 60,000 Mora, six Shivada Jade Fragment, four Dragonheir’s False Fin, 20 Qingxin, and 12 Shimmering Nectar. Ascension to level 70 requires 80,000 Mora, three Shivada Jade Chunks, eight Dragonheir’s False Fin, 30 Qingxin, and 18 Shimmering Nectar.

requires 80,000 Mora, three Shivada Jade Chunks, eight Dragonheir’s False Fin, 30 Qingxin, and 18 Shimmering Nectar. Ascension to level 80 requires 100,000 Mora, six Shivada Jade Chunk, 12 Dragonheir’s False Fin, 45 Qingxin, and 12 Energy Nectar.

requires 100,000 Mora, six Shivada Jade Chunk, 12 Dragonheir’s False Fin, 45 Qingxin, and 12 Energy Nectar. Ascension to level 90 requires 120,000 Mora, six Shivada Jade Gemstone, 20 Dragonheir’s False Fin, 60 Qingxin, and 24 Energy Nectar.

Where to get Shivada Jade in Genshin Impact

The Shivada Jade is a Cryo gem. Similarly to other elements, it’s specific to those characters. The jewel is used to Ascend all Cryo characters, and Shenhe is no exception.

The Cryo gem comes in four different rarity types, similar to all other gems.

Shivada Jade Silver: This is the two-star rarity version of the Ascension material.

This is the two-star rarity version of the Ascension material. Shivada Jade Fragment: This is the three-star rarity version of the Ascension material.

This is the three-star rarity version of the Ascension material. Shivada Jade Chunk: This is the four-star rarity version of the Ascension material.

This is the four-star rarity version of the Ascension material. Shivada Jade Gemstone: This is the five-star rarity version of the Ascension material.

Screengrab via miHoYo

All of these materials can be converted to their upgraded version on the Alchemy table. It means if you collect Silver materials, you can use three to convert them into one Fragment. You can then use three Fragments to get one Chunk, and so on until obtaining Gemstones.

Here’s how to obtain the gems:

Normal and Weekly bosses: Players can obtain Shivada Jade by clearing various elite enemies. Normal bosses: Shivada Jade can be obtained by defeating the Cryo Regisvines and Cryo Hypostases. Weekly bosses: Shivada Jade can be obtained by completing Beneath the Dragon-Queller (Azhdaha), Confront Stormterror (Dvalin), Enter the Golden House (Tartaglia/Childe), and Joururi Workshop (Scaramouche). The fragment’s elements are random, though.

Players can obtain Shivada Jade by clearing various elite enemies. Alchemy: The Alchemy function can be performed at any crafting station around Teyvat to convert other gem types into Shivada Jade. This function requires Dust of Azoth alongside the gem that players want to convert into Shivada Jade.

The Alchemy function can be performed at any crafting station around Teyvat to convert other gem types into Shivada Jade. This function requires Dust of Azoth alongside the gem that players want to convert into Shivada Jade. Crafting: You can upgrade the Shivada Jade’s rarity, as explained above.

You can upgrade the Shivada Jade’s rarity, as explained above. Souvenir Shops: Two of Teyvat’s Souvenir Shops have Shivada Jade for sale. One is in Mondstadt, run by Marjorie. The other is in Liyue, which is owned by Xingxi. Both of these locations sell Shivada Jade in exchange for Sigils. Shivada Jade can be purchased with Anemo Sigils on Mondstadt and Geo Sigils in Liyue.

Two of Teyvat’s Souvenir Shops have Shivada Jade for sale. One is in Mondstadt, run by Marjorie. The other is in Liyue, which is owned by Xingxi. Both of these locations sell Shivada Jade in exchange for Sigils. Shivada Jade can be purchased with Anemo Sigils on Mondstadt and Geo Sigils in Liyue. Commission bonus rewards: Players can complete their four daily commissions to have a chance of receiving some Shivada Jade. They’ll get two random bonus rewards that will also be character Ascension materials. These bonus rewards always have a chance of being Shivada Jade or gems for other elements.

Players can complete their four daily commissions to have a chance of receiving some Shivada Jade. They’ll get two random bonus rewards that will also be character Ascension materials. These bonus rewards always have a chance of being Shivada Jade or gems for other elements. Parametric Transformer: The special Parametric Transformer device can be used to convert resources into something else. Players can obtain this item by completing the “Tianqiu Treasure Trail” world quest and can use it for a chance to receive some Shivada Jade.

The special Parametric Transformer device can be used to convert resources into something else. Players can obtain this item by completing the “Tianqiu Treasure Trail” world quest and can use it for a chance to receive some Shivada Jade. Special events: Teyvat often has special events that players can participate in. These events almost always come with unique item shops and event-exclusive currencies that can be spent in them. What is obtainable in each unique event varies but Teyvat’s unique elemental jewels are also always featured in them.

Teyvat often has special events that players can participate in. These events almost always come with unique item shops and event-exclusive currencies that can be spent in them. What is obtainable in each unique event varies but Teyvat’s unique elemental jewels are also always featured in them. Adventure Rank rewards: Some rewards for reaching higher ranks include specific fragments. You can claim them from Katheryne, the same NPC in charge of Daily Commission rewards and Expeditions.

Where to get Dragonheir’s False Fin in Genshin Impact

This reward is obtained by clearing a specific boss in Teyvat. This one is called the Coral Defenders (in the game, it’s found under the name “Bathysmal Vishap Herd”). It’s a combo of two monsters, which make the boss unique in the game. This boss requires you to unlock the underground area of Inazuma, Enkanomiya.

You’ll likely get two to three materials per completion. It requires 40 Resin to claim the rewards, and the boss respawns every five minutes. You have to leave the area for it to reset.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Where to get Qingxin in Genshin Impact

This is the regional resource you should collect first. It’s the number-capped material that’ll require a few days of waiting when they’re all collected on the map before they respawn.

Don’t hesitate to take more from your friends’ maps if they give their consent, too. Qingxin are scattered on the summits of Liyue. Here are some of their locations in the maps below.

Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo

Where to get Whopperflower Nectar, Shimmering Nectar, and Energy Nectar in Genshin Impact

Even beginners should already have collected these resources. They appear in Genshin‘s first region Mondstadt, even though there aren’t the most common enemies there. They also spawn in every other region of Teyvat.

Whopperflower Nectar: This is the one-star version of the material.

This is the one-star version of the material. Shimmering Nectar: This is the two-star version of the material.

This is the two-star version of the material. Energy Nectar: This is the three-star version of the material.

To obtain this material, players can clear:

Cryo Whopperflowers

Electro Whopperflowers

Pyro Whopperflowers

The tier of rarity of resources dropped will change based on the enemies’ levels. The Energy Nectar is only dropped by monsters above level 60, but the resources can be converted to the rarest version anyways.

To farm them more easily, you can set your Daily Commissions in Sumeru and clear Ley Lines in Mondstadt and Liyue (the blue and orange orb symbols on the map; there is one of each per region). You’ll have some chance of encountering those enemies, making the farm less tedious.

All Talent Materials for Shenhe in Genshin Impact

While character Ascension is often your first priority when obtaining a new character, building up their talents is vital to maximizing Shenhe’s potential.

She requires a total of 1,652,500 Mora, six Whopperflower Nectar, 22 Shimmering Nectar, 31 Energy Nectar, three Teachings of Prosperity, 21 Guide to Prosperity, 38 Philosophies of Prosperity, six Hellfire Butterflies, and a Crown of Insight to fully raise just one of her talents.

Where to get books of Prosperity in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via MiHoYo

The books of Prosperity, from various rarity levels (similar to the Nectar and Gem resources), are all dropped in the Taishan Mansion domain.

They only appear on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays, however. You can also get some by completing Shenhe’s story quest and other events.

Where to get Hellfire Butterflies in Genshin Impact

Hellfire Butterflies are only dropped by one weekly boss: Narukami Island: Tenshukaku, called “La Signora.” As its name suggests, the boss can be found on Inazuma’s main island, shown on the map below.

If they don’t get the resource, they can also convert Molten Moments, also dropped by the creature, using one Dream Solvent on the Alchemy table.

As a Trounce Domain boss, La Signora can drop bonus rewards for 30 Fragile Resin three times a week. Your best bet to farm them will be to kill the boss once a week, rotating with other Trounce Domain bosses for more high-valuable rewards.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Where to get Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact

Crowns of Insight are among Genshin’s rarest items. There’s only a small number of them available permanently, which means you won’t be able to triple-crown all your characters. Choose carefully how to use them. Here’s how to obtain Crowns of Insight in Genshin Impact.