You liked The Chasm? Dive into another underground area.

Inazuma is the third region players will explore in Genshin Impact. Its scattered islands hide numerous secrets to unveil and puzzles to solve.

Watatsumi Island is the furthest island from Narukami Island, the main hub of the region. While you might think it’ll be the end of Inazuma’s exploration, you’ll discover a whole new area called Enkanomiya.

You can’t just stumble upon the area by accident, however. Here’s how to get to Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact.

How to get to Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact

The underground area of Enkanomiya is hidden beneath Watatsumi Island. You can get there by diving into a wide pool of light east of the Sangonomiya Shrine on the symbol shown down below. You won’t be able to just do it without the corresponding quest to unlock it, though.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Entering Enkanomiya is actually part of a long questline in Inazuma. It’s called “From Dusk to Dawn in Byakuyakoku” and is given around the same area.

To unlock it, players must first complete a quest named “The Still Water’s Flow,” which is also given in this area. During this quest, Tsuyuko will ask players to retrieve Key Sigils to release the seal of the area.

You’ll have to defeat enemies in given areas and activate two altars by inserting both sigils you’ve gotten by completing the quest.

Then, she’ll offer you to dive into the light and you’ll access Enkanomiya.