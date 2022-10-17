All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact, ranked

Genshin Impact offers players a plethora of gameplay options that are sure to keep them busy while they traverse through the world of Teyvat. Perhaps one of the most popular features is the unique element and character system that boasts an ever-growing roster of playable characters that is currently sitting at just over 55.

There are seven different elements that playable characters can wield in Genshin Impact. These elements are Pyro, Electro, Hydro, Anemo, Dendro, Geo, and Cryo. Those who wield the Cryo element have mastery over ice and can trigger the Superconduct, Frozen, Melt, Swirl, and Crystallize elemental reactions.

As of October 2022, a total of 10 Cryo characters are available for players to recruit. One more, whose name is Layla, is set to join in the near future. Players can likely also expect to see Tsaritsa, the Cryo Archon, join the game at some point. But considering that the Cryo region of Snezhnaya is the last piece of Genshin’s roadmap, it may be some time before the icy Archon arrives in Teyvat.

Of the 10 playable Cryo characters, some are easily ranked among the best Genshin Impact characters of all time, while others are more measly.

Best Cryo characters in Genshin Impact

10) Kaeya

Considering that Kaeya is a free four-star character that all players gain through playing a quest early on in Genshin Impact, it isn’t too surprising that he ranks lowest on the list of Cryo characters. While he can certainly be built to be quite effective in battle, any other Cryo character can still be built to function better.

Kaeya does have a compelling storyline and serves as the Cavalry Captain of Mondstadt’s Knights of Favonius. He also has a complex dynamic with Diluc, who is his adoptive brother and rival, which is a highly popular dynamic among the Genshin community.

9) Chongyun

Four-star Cryo Claymore character Chongyun ranks fairly low among Cryo characters due to his overall slow movement speed and long cooldowns.

While those who wield a claymore usually are meant to be the primary damage dealer on the team, Chongyun functions best as either the secondary damage dealer or as support. He can certainly deal some solid damage but, as a whole, moves rather slowly and doesn’t play well with characters who deal physical damage.

Although his skillset is a bit meager, Chongyun’s storyline is rather intriguing. He was born with an extreme excess of positive energy and thus serves as a highly successful exorcist able to drive away any spirit instantly due to the sheer overwhelming light he presents.

8) Diona

Feline four-star Bow character Diona makes for an extremely solid support on any Genshin team. She has quite a versatile skillset for a four-star character and can effectively shield and heal her teammates while also being very capable of dealing decent Cryo damage.

Diona boasts an extremely unique appearance and intriguing storyline. She is a feline bartender who owns the Cat’s Tail tavern in Mondstadt despite absolutely loathing alcohol. Diona aspires to bring down the alcohol business entirely, but the drinks she makes are widely beloved by all even though she tries to make them taste terrible.

7) Rosaria

Rosaria is a Cryo nun and four-star Polearm character that functions well in a variety of roles. She is a solid recruit for players seeking a well-rounded and versatile character.

The Cryo nun is also one of the better characters that players can have on their team while exploring the vast world of Teyvat. Because she prefers to operate in the shadows, Rosaria will grant her entire party a movement speed increase of 10 percent during the night.

6) Aloy

Although she was given to Genshin players as a free gift, the five-star crossover Bow character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn is a surprisingly solid character. She is certainly outshined by most other five-star characters but is a solid recruit for players seeking decent Cryo damage.

Genshin’s theme of travelers from far-off lands remains strong with Aloy, who is a “savior from another world.”

While she is a decent character on the battlefield, Aloy’s lore and storyline are rather lackluster. Every other Genshin Impact character comes into play during the main storyline quest at least once but usually much more. Aloy, however, exists as a separate entity entirely, which makes her feel like an outsider in the world of Teyvat.

The lack of a storyline is likely due to her origins being from another game entirely. A crossover is certainly a neat idea, but for any future potential collaborations, miHoYo should strive to better blend the characters into the storyline so that they don’t feel out of place.

5) Qiqi

The tiny five-star Sword character is a zombie with excellent healing abilities. Qiqi can deal some solid damage, but her true strength is as a supporting character who builds her team back up when their health falls down.

Because she is a zombie, Qiqi has a difficult time remembering things and may become easily confused, although her emotions are usually difficult to discern since she is undead. Qiqi serves as an apprentice at Bubu’s Pharmacy in Liyue and works for the Dendro character Baizhu.

4) Shenhe

Five-star Cryo Polearm character Shenhe has a rather unique skillset that can be complex at times. But the effectiveness of her abilities makes them well worth the learning curve required and is comparable to the learning curve of other tricky characters like Hu Tao or Xiao.

Players looking to build a team with four different elements likely won’t want Shenhe to be part of it since many of her abilities are specifically for amplifying a Cryo character’s damage. This makes her much less versatile than those ranked higher up on this list since her true potential is conditional.

Shenhe has perhaps some of the most stunning and unique animations of any Genshin character. She is also the daughter of an exorcist couple who was rescued by the Cloud Retainer and is the aunt of four-star Cryo Claymore character Chongyun.

3) Kamisato Ayaka

The Inazuman princess is a five-star Sword character who excels both on the battlefield and while simply exploring the world of Teyvat. Kamisato Ayaka hails from the Kamisato Clan, which is led by her brother, the five-star Hydro Sword character Kamisato Ayato.

Those who meet Kamisato Ayaka regard her as the model of absolute perfection. This certainly translates to her flawless fighting skills. She excels at being either the primary or secondary damage dealer on a team and is capable of dealing massive Cryo damage.

In addition to being a mighty force on the battlefield, Kamisato Ayaka is also one of only two characters—the other being five-star Hydro character Mona—that has a unique cloaking sprint. This sprint not only allows her to move at a quicker pace but also to glide right over any body of water, which makes her one of the best characters to use while exploring Teyvat. Her unique sprint is also a great asset in battle because it allows her to quickly escape from or evade enemies.

2) Ganyu

One of the most effective primary damage dealers in Genshin Impact is the five-star Bow character Ganyu. While most characters who wield a bow generally function better in supporting or secondary roles, Ganyu is an icy powerhouse on the battlefield.

Although she uses a bow in battle, Ganyu effectively functions and deals damage like the heavy hitters who wield claymores and polearms. The half-qilin Adeptus may be generally reserved and quiet in her day-to-day life, but on the battlefield, she is a mighty and assertive force.

Ganyu has lots of powerful area-of-effect abilities and is overall capable of dealing high amounts of damage to all enemies. She is regarded by many within the Genshin community as the best bow character of all time and by some as Genshin’s best character overall.

Between Ganyu and Kamisato Ayaka, it’s a very close race for second place. Ultimately, Ganyu is just barely better than Kamisato Ayaka due to her extremely versatile skillset and capacity to deal massive amounts of damage on the battlefield.

1) Eula

Easily the best Claymore character and one of Genshin’s best characters overall is Eula, the Spindrift Knight who has an impressive balance between agility and heavy-hitting strikes. She also incorporates a form of dance into her fighting style, which explains why she is able to move so fluidly.

Claymore characters are certainly among the most effective at dealing high levels of damage. But while other characters of this type oftentimes move in a slow and rigid manner due to the massive weapon they wield, Eula moves with effortless grace.

The Cryo character’s storyline is an engaging and compelling one. Eula is the Cryo Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company and a descendant of the Lawrence Clan, a tyrannical and corrupt group that once ruled over Mondstadt.

The people of Mondtadt despise the Lawrence Clan—and Eula is no exception. She feels a personal responsibility to make up for the sins of the group and fully rebels against the aristocracy from which she is descended.