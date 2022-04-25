Best Kamisato Ayaka Genshin Impact build: Weapons, Artifacts, and more

The five-star Cryo Daughter of the Kamisato Clan Kamisato Ayaka is a favorite among the Genshin Impact community. Kamisato Ayaka was first released on July 21, 2021, and has finally returned for her first rerun in the special event “The Heron’s Court” banner.

Her rerun comes right after the end of her brother’s release and first banner. Kamisato Ayato was just introduced both in the storyline and in the last banner with his first-ever run in Genshin Impact.

Image via miHoYo

In addition to her impressive Cryo abilities, Kamisato Ayaka is also one of only two characters—the other being five-star Hydro Catalyst character Mona—who has a special cloaking sprint. This exclusive sprint type allows players to move faster, easily evade enemies, and glide right across bodies of water. These two characters are highly sought after because this impressive ability makes all aspects of exploring Teyvat much easier.

Whether you are wishing on Kamisato Ayaka now or you previously attained her in the past and are looking to switch up her build, here is a complete guide to everything you need to know to maximize her potential.

Image via miHoYo

Weapons

Kamisato Ayaka is a Sword character. Luckily, swords are one of the more common weapons in Genshin Impact so there is no shortage of options to build her with. Each sword builds different abilities, so think about what you want to improve upon when choosing which sword to equip Kamisato Ayaka with.

Image via miHoYo

Mistsplitter Reforged

This five-star Inazuman sword is a popular choice to pair with Kamisato Ayaka. It focuses on increasing Elemental Damage which is a must for a character with already impressive Elemental abilities.

Mistsplitter Reforged has the “Mistsplitter’s Edge” ability that grants a 12 percent Elemental Damage bonus for any element. It also adds the stackable might of Mistsplitter’s Emblem ability which provides an Elemental Damage bonus depending on the level of stack.

Stacks of Mistsplitter’s Emblem can be obtained through a Normal Attack successfully dealing Elemental Damage, casting an Elemental Burst, or dropping the character’s Energy level below 100 percent.

There are a total of three stackable levels to the Mistsplitter’s Emblem ability. Stack level one adds an eight percent Elemental Damage bonus. Level two increases the Elemental Damage bonus to 16 percent. The maximum stackable level is three and grants an Elemental Damage bonus of 28 percent.

Primordial Jade Cutter

One of the best aspects of Sword characters is their impressive base health statistics. This five-star sword utilizes this feature to improve upon the Sword user’s Attack based on their health.

The “Protector’s Virtue” ability of Primordial Jade Cutter increases the wielder’s health by a massive 20 percent. It also grants an Attack bonus of 1.2 percent of the character’s max Health Points.

Haran Geppaku Futsu

Oddly enough, the five-star sword that was designed for her brother Kamisato Ayato is also a great choice for Kamisato Ayaka. This Inazuman blade has a “Honed Flow” ability that grants a 12 percent Elemental Damage bonus.

When other members of the party use their own Elemental Skills, the wielder of this sword will gain a stack of Wavespike. Wavespike can only be stacked up to two and a new stack can be triggered every 0.3 seconds.

The character wielding Haran Geppaku Futsu can consume their stacks of Wavespike by using an Elemental Skill. When consumed, Wavespike increases Normal Attack damage by 20 percent for a total of eight seconds.

Amenoma Kageuchi

Five-star weapons are almost always the best choice in Genshin Impact, but since they are much harder to attain, remember that there are many solid four-star choices too. Amenoma Kageuchi is a powerful four-star sword and a great choice for Kamisato Ayaka. The blueprints to craft it are attainable through a quest that is relatively easy for any player to work through.

Amenoma Kageuchi’s special ability “Iwakura Succession” causes the wielder to gain one Succession Seed after casting an Elemental Skill for up to three stacks. Then, after using an Elemental Skill, the Succession Seeds will be consumed and after two seconds will regenerate six Energy for each seed that was consumed.

Gaining a new Succession Seed can only occur once every five seconds. Succession Seeds also only last for 30 seconds.

Artifacts

Sword characters are some of the most versatile in Genshin Impact. What you equip them with will vastly change how they function in battle, so be sure to think about how you want Kamisato Ayato to perform alongside the rest of your team when choosing her Artifacts.

Image via miHoYo

Blizzard Strayer

You can never go wrong with applying the Artifact set that builds a character’s specific Elemental Damage type in Genshin Impact. In fact, it is almost always the best choice to at least use the two-piece set of their Elemental Artifact type.

The Blizzard Strayer set builds Cryo damage. The two-piece set grants a 15 percent Cryo damage bonus. When the character that the four-piece set is equipped to attack an opponent who is affected by Cryo, the character’s Critical Rate is increased by 20 percent. If the foe is also under the Frozen effect, an additional 20 percent Critical Rate increase is granted.

Gladiator’s Finale

Arguably the most powerful set for building Attack in Genshin Impact, the Gladiator’s Finale Artifact set is a great choice in either the two or four-piece set for Kamisato Ayaka. A two-piece set of Gladiator’s Finale grants an 18 percent Attack Damage bonus. The four-piece set grants wielders of swords, polearms, and claymores a 35 percent Normal Attack damage increase.

Emblem of Severed Fate

If you’re looking to speed up Energy Recharge and build Elemental Damage, this Artifact set is the one for you. The two-piece set of Emblem of Severed Fate increases Energy Recharge by 20 percent. The four-piece set increases Elemental Burst damage by 25 percent of Energy Recharge. A total of up to 75 percent bonus Damage can be added this way.

Echoes of an Offering

This new set was introduced in Version 2.6 and has quickly become a favorite among Genshin Impact players. The two-piece set increases Attack by 18 percent.

The four-piece set is more complex but quite powerful. When the four-piece set is equipped, Normal Attacks done by the character the set is attached to have a 36 percent chance of activating the Valley Rite effect.

When activated, Valley Rite increases Normal Attack damage by 70 percent and will then end 0.05 seconds after a Normal Attack has dealt damage. If a Normal Attack does not cause Valley Rite to activate, the chance of it occurring upon the next Normal Attack increases by 20 percent. This special trigger can only occur once every 0.2 seconds.

Noblesse Oblige

This is perhaps the most versatile Artifact in Genshin Impact. Noblesse Oblige works great with nearly any character and any build because it increases Elemental damage.

The two-piece set increases Elemental Burst damage by 20 percent. The four-piece set causes all party members’ Attack damage to increase by 20 percent for 12 seconds when an Elemental Burst is used. This ability does not stack.

Ascension Materials

Ascending characters as quickly as possible is essential in building their statistics. Unfortunately, this does require a massive amount of resources so players should start gathering them sooner rather than later.

Players should also note that the materials needed for Kamisato Ayaka heavily overlap with those needed by her brother Kamisato Ayato. Thus, attempting to attain and build the siblings at the same time would be extremely difficult.

Image via miHoYo

Across all of Kamisato Ayaka’s Ascension levels players will need to gather 420,000 Mora, 46 Perpetual Heart, one Shivada Jade Sliver, nine Shivada Jade Fragment, nine Shivada Jade Chunk, six Shivada Jade Gemstone, 168 Sakura Bloom, 18 Old Handguard, 30 Kageuchi Handguard, and 36 Famed Handguard. This looks a lot more doable when broken down across each Ascension level.

Ascension to level one requires 20,000 Mora, one Shivada Jade Sliver, three Sakura Bloom, and three Old Handguard.

requires 20,000 Mora, one Shivada Jade Sliver, three Sakura Bloom, and three Old Handguard. Ascension to level two requires 40,000 Mora, three Shivada Jade Fragment, two Perpetual Heart, ten Sakura Bloom, and 15 Old Handguard.

requires 40,000 Mora, three Shivada Jade Fragment, two Perpetual Heart, ten Sakura Bloom, and 15 Old Handguard. Ascension to level three requires 60,000 Mora, six Shivada Jade Fragment, four Perpetual Heart, 20 Sakura Bloom, and 12 Kageuchi Handguard.

requires 60,000 Mora, six Shivada Jade Fragment, four Perpetual Heart, 20 Sakura Bloom, and 12 Kageuchi Handguard. Ascension to level four requires 80,000 Mora, three Shivada Jade Chunk, eight Perpetual Heart, 30 Sakura Bloom, and 18 Kageuchi Handguard.

requires 80,000 Mora, three Shivada Jade Chunk, eight Perpetual Heart, 30 Sakura Bloom, and 18 Kageuchi Handguard. Ascension to level five requires 100,000 Mora, six Shivada Jade Chunk, 12 Perpetual Heart, 45 Sakura Bloom, and 12 Famed Handguard.

requires 100,000 Mora, six Shivada Jade Chunk, 12 Perpetual Heart, 45 Sakura Bloom, and 12 Famed Handguard. Ascension to level six requires 120,000 Mora, six Shivada Jade Gemstone, 20 Perpetual Heart, 60 Sakura Bloom, and 24 Famed Handguard.

Talent Materials

Raising characters’ talents massively affects how well they perform in battle. Kamisato Ayaka’s talents require players to regularly take on the Lord of Vishaps Azhdaha for Bloodjade Branch and Nobushi or Kairagi for all variations of Handguards. Players will also need to regularly visit the Violet Court Domain in Inazuma on Tuesdays, Fridays, or Sundays for the variations of Teachings of Elegance.

Image via miHoYo

To raise all of Kamisato Ayaka’s talents players will need 1,652,500 Mora, six Old Handguard, 22 Kageuchi Handguard, 31 Famed Handguard, three Teachings of Elegance, 21 Guide to Elegance, 38 Philosophies of Elegance, six Bloodjade Branch, and one Crown of Insight.

Image via miHoYo

Genshin Impact reruns are known for being unpredictable and sporadic, so if you are hoping to recruit Kamisato Ayaka be sure to spend those hard-earned Primogems on the five-star Cryo Sword user before her banner ends on May 10 because it may be a long time before she returns.