Best builds for Eula in Genshin Impact

The Cryo Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company is descended from a line of aristocracy, the Lawrence Clan, who once held tyrannical rule over Mondstadt before eventually being overthrown. Eula despises being affiliated with the clan or judged for being descended from it but also feels it is her duty to make up for their sins.

Eula is a five-star Cryo Claymore character who incorporates the “Dance of Sacrifice” from her clan into her fighting and movement style. Although she despises most elements of the clan, this one is special to her and is one of her defining character features as she moves like a dancer always.

Claymore characters are the most powerful and heavy damage dealers in all of Genshin Impact. Eula is one of three five-star Claymore characters, with the other two being Arataki Itto and Diluc, but she is easily the best Claymore character of all.

The Cryo Claymore Knight has a unique balance between heavy-hitting strikes and a delicate movement style. She dances her way through battle with an agility that is unprecedented in Claymore characters. Because Claymore characters wield massive, clunky weapons, their movement style is generally somewhat slower and dragged out. But with Eula, every move she makes is effortlessly quick and elegant.

The only role Eula is meant for in Genshin Impact is as the primary damage dealer on the team. Thus, players should place emphasis on her damage-dealing abilities when selecting which weapons and artifacts to equip the Cryo queen with.

Weapons

Even with basic weapons and a mediocre build, Eula is one of Genshin Impact’s best and most efficient damage dealers. This means that players who truly focus on giving her the best weapon and overall best build possible will have tremendous and powerful results.

Song of Broken Pines

This five-star claymore is the all-around best choice for Eula. Its “Rebel’s Banner Hymn” has a few helpful effects to improve Eula’s abilities, including increasing her attack by 16 percent.

When a normal or charged attack hits an opponent, the character wielding this weapon then gains a Sigil of Whispers and can gain a new one every 0.3 seconds until they have accumulated four in total. Upon reaching four Sigil of Whispers, all are immediately consumed and the “Millennial Movement: Banner-Hymn” secondary effect activates.

“Millennial Movement: Banner-Hymn” increases normal attack speed by 12 percent and increases attack by 20 percent for 12 seconds. More Sigils of Whispers cannot be gathered for 20 seconds after this effect begins. Buffs of the same type with this claymore also cannot stack.

Wolf’s Gravestone

The “Wolfish Tracker” ability of this five-star weapon increases the wielder’s attack by 20 percent. When the character wielding this claymore hits an opponent who has less than 30 percent health points, all party members’ attack will then be increased by 40 percent for 12 seconds. This ability may only occur once every 30 seconds.

Skyward Pride

All weapons in the Skyward set are among the easier five-star weapons to attain and all of them are fairly versatile while also being quite powerful. The “Sky-ripping Dragon Spine” ability of this weapon increases all damage by eight percent.

After the wielder uses an elemental burst, normal attack, or charged attack that hits an enemy, a vacuum blade activates and does 80 percent of attack as damage to all foes in its path for 20 seconds or eight vacuum blades.

Snow-Tombed Starsilver

This craftable four-star claymore has the “Frost Burial” effect that causes all normal and charged attacks to have a 60 percent chance of creating and dropping an Everfrost Icicle above an enemy who was just hit with the said attack. The Everfrost Icicle deals area of effect damage that is equal to 80 percent of attack.

Enemies who are affected by Cryo will instead be dealt damage that equals 200 percent of attack. This ability can only occur once every 10 seconds, but since Eula is a Cryo character, this weapon and effect work quite well with her.

The Luxurious Sea-Lord

This silly fish-themed claymore actually makes for a solid four-star option. The “Oceanic Victory” ability increases elemental burst damage by 12 percent.

When an elemental burst hits an opponent, there is then a 100 percent chance that a massive group of tuna will be summoned to deal 100 percent area of effect damage. This ability can occur once every 15 seconds.

Artifacts

Because Eula only really functions as the primary damage dealer, the artifacts that she should be equipped with are more rigid. Many other characters can be equipped with a variety of sets to amplify different abilities and build them for various roles, but Eula requires a precise build for the best and strongest damage-dealing results.

Pale Flame

The best Artifact Set to equip Eula with is the full four-piece Pale Flame set. The two-piece set grants the character that it is equipped to a 25 percent physical damage bonus.

Equipping the full four-piece set increases attack by nine percent for seven seconds after hitting an enemy with an elemental skill. This ability can stack up to two times and can be activated every 0.3 seconds. When the maximum of two stacks is obtained, the physical damage bonus from the two-piece set is further increased by 100 percent.

Bloodstained Chivalry

Another good option for Eula is Bloodstained Chivalry, but generally, players will only want to equip her with the two-piece set. The two-piece set grants a 25 percent physical damage bonus that pairs great with the two-piece Pale Flame set for a combined damage increase of 50 percent.

The full four-piece set increases charged attack damage by 50 percent after defeating an enemy and reduces the stamina cost of the charged attack to zero for 10 seconds. While this isn’t a bad option for Eula, it is still more effective for players to choose the full four-piece Pale Flame set or the two-piece sets of Pale Flame and Bloodstained Chivalry.

Gladiator’s Finale

One of the best Artifact Sets in all of Genshin Impact is Gladiator’s Finale due to both its immense power and versatility. The two-piece set increases attack by 18 percent.

The full four-piece set increases all normal attack damage by 35 percent when the character that it is equipped to wields a claymore, sword, or polearm. Generally, players will still want to only equip the two-set of this alongside Pale Flame unless they find that the full four-piece set suits their team better.

Ascension Materials

Most of Eula’s required Ascension Materials are fairly easy to get. Dandelion Seeds are a Mondstadt local specialty easy to find and all levels of Mask required for Eula are dropped by Hilichurl, which are perhaps the most common enemy across all of Teyvat.

The most difficult part of gathering her required materials will be taking on the Cryo Hypostasis for Crystalline Bloom. This icy boss is one of the most difficult Hypostasis to take on but is much more doable with the help of other players.

To level up Eula to the highest possible level, players will need a total of 420,000 Mora, 46 Crystalline Bloom, one Shivada Jade Sliver, nine Shivada Jade Fragment, nine Shivada Jade Chunk, six Shivada Jade Gemstone, 168 Dandelion Seed, 18 Damaged Mask, 30 Stained Mask, and 36 Ominous Mask.

While this probably sounds like a lot, especially for new players still figuring out the game, these numbers are merely the grand total and are much smaller as players break them down over time and across each level.

Ascension to level one requires 20,000 Mora, one Shivada Jade Sliver, three Dandelion Seed, and three Damaged Mask.

requires 20,000 Mora, one Shivada Jade Sliver, three Dandelion Seed, and three Damaged Mask. Ascension to level two requires 40,000 Mora, three Shivada Jade Fragment, two Crystalline Bloom, 10 Dandelion Seed, and 15 Damaged Mask.

requires 40,000 Mora, three Shivada Jade Fragment, two Crystalline Bloom, 10 Dandelion Seed, and 15 Damaged Mask. Ascension to level three requires 60,000 Mora, six Shivada Jade Fragment, four Crystalline Bloom, 20 Dandelion Seed, and 12 Stained Mask.

requires 60,000 Mora, six Shivada Jade Fragment, four Crystalline Bloom, 20 Dandelion Seed, and 12 Stained Mask. Ascension to level four requires 80,000 Mora, three Shivada Jade Chunk, eight Crystalline Bloom, 30 Dandelion Seed, and 18 Stained Mask.

requires 80,000 Mora, three Shivada Jade Chunk, eight Crystalline Bloom, 30 Dandelion Seed, and 18 Stained Mask. Ascension to level five requires 100,000 Mora, six Shivada Jade Chunk, 12 Crystalline Bloom, 45 Dandelion Seed, and 12 Ominous Mask.

requires 100,000 Mora, six Shivada Jade Chunk, 12 Crystalline Bloom, 45 Dandelion Seed, and 12 Ominous Mask. Ascension to level six requires 120,000 Mora, six Shivada Jade Gemstone, 20 Crystalline Bloom, 60 Dandelion Seed, and 24 Ominous Mask.

Talent Materials

Taking on Hilichurl for the various levels of Mask is also required for Eula’s Talent Materials. Luckily, players should have an abundance of this resource if they are wandering around anywhere in Teyvat.

All required levels of Teachings of Resistance can be obtained at the Forsaken Rift Domain on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays. Another resource that may be on the more difficult side is Dragon Lord’s Crown, which requires players to visit the “Beneath the Dragon-Queller” Trounce Domain to face Azhdaha, the Sealed Lord of Vishaps. As is the case with the Cryo Hypostasis, this foe is also far easier to vanquish with the help of friends and other travelers.

Raising all of Eula’s talents to their highest levels requires 1,652,500 Mora, six Damaged Mask, 22 Stained Mask, 31 Ominous Mask, three Teachings of Resistance, 21 Guide to Resistance, 38 Philosophies of Resistance, six Dragon Lord’s Crown, and one Crown of Insight.

As of August 2022, Eula has only had two featured banner runs with her special “Born of Ocean Swell” wish banner. This means that thus far, players have only had two chances to recruit the Cryo Claymore knight to their team.

Considering that Eula’s most recent run occurred in December 2021, it is likely she will have a rerun sometime in the near future. Genshin Impact’s usual patterns generally rerun characters around every six months to one year, so Eula is due for a rerun soon enough.