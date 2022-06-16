Best Arataki Itto build in Genshin Impact

The dauntless and prideful leader of the Arataki Gang is one of Genshin's most powerful characters.

Claymore characters are the powerhouses of dealing massive amounts of damage in Genshin Impact. While there are many four-star Claymore characters that are decent, five-star Claymore characters are the true stars of damage output. Yet, as of June 2022, only three five-star Claymore characters exist in Genshin Impact with the newest one being Arataki Itto who was introduced into the world of Teyvat as a playable character late last December.

Arataki Itto comes off as bold and abrasive at first but is actually an honorable hero determined to do what is right. While Geo characters in Genshin Impact are usually regarded as support characters there to boost and help the more powerful members of the team, the five-star Claymore character proves that Geo is a dangerous damage-dealing force to be reckoned with.

Image via miHoYo

The Geo Claymore character is also the leader and founder of the Arataki Gang of Inazuma. Arataki Itto says the group is for those who have been deemed outcasts by society, but the general consensus among Inazuman natives is that the Arataki Gang is instead just a group composed of Itto and his friends for fun.

Related: Genshin Impact tier list: best and worst characters ranked

Arataki Itto is a strong damage dealer that will function flawlessly as the primary damage dealer of a team when both the team and himself are built right. Building upon Arataki Itto’s Defense, Geo Damage, Health Points, and other kinds of Damage output should be the primary focus when choosing what to equip the Geo character with.

Image via miHoYo

Weapons

Arataki Itto is a powerhouse when it comes to dealing high levels of damage. As such, the weapons that will function best when equipped to him are those that build upon his massive damage and increase his Elemental abilities. Because Arataki Itto is a Geo character whose Element provides shields for his team against other Elements, increasing his Geo and Defense abilities when choosing his claymore is also essential.

Image via miHoYo

Redhorn Stonethresher

The best choice of any claymore in Genshin Impact for Arataki Itto is Redhorn Stonethresher. This five-star claymore builds upon Defense and Attack to increase Arataki Itto’s overall functionality.

Redhorn Stonethresher’s “Gokadaiou Otogibanashi” ability increases the wielder’s Defense by 28 percent. It also increases Normal and Charged Attack damage by 40 percent of Defense which makes it an overall great choice for building upon Arataki Itto’s abilities.

The Unforged

This five-star claymore builds upon Shield Strength and Attack. The “Golden Majesty” ability increases Shield Strength by 20 percent making them stronger and more effective for the entire team. When the wielder hits an opponent, Attack increases by four percent for eight seconds for up to five stacks.

The “Golden Majesty” ability can occur once every 0.3 seconds. When the character wielding this claymore is protected by a shield, the Attack bonus effect increases by 100 percent.

Skyward Pride

The Skyward five-star weapon set is always a solid choice for nearly every character. Skyward Pride’s “Sky-ripping Dragon Spine” ability grants an overall Damage increase of eight percent. When the wielder of this sword uses a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, or Elemental Burst and successfully hits an opponent a vacuum blade will activate that deals 80 percent of Attack as Damage. This effect will last for 20 seconds or for eight vacuum blades.

Whiteblind

This four-star claymore is an easy and solid option that any player can obtain through forging. The “Infusion Blade” ability of this claymore increases Attack and Defense by six percent for six seconds after hitting an opponent. Up to four stacks, and thus a 24 percent bonus, can accumulate once every 0.5 seconds.

Artifacts

Claymore-wielding characters come with the immense drawback of low health to balance out their unmatched damage output abilities. To counteract this, players should heavily focus on building Arataki Itto’s heath up by equipping him with artifacts that will increase his health. Artifacts that have percentage Health Points bonuses, Defense bonuses, and Attack bonuses will work wonderfully in helping Arataki Itto stay alive while dealing high levels of damage on the battlefield.

Image via miHoYo

Retracing Bolide

The Retracing Bolide set is a powerful choice for a Geo character focused on damage output. The two-piece set increases Shield Strength by 35 percent. The four-piece set grants a 40 percent Normal and Charged Attack bonus when the character this set is equipped to is protected by a shield, which will happen consistently due to Arataki Itto’s Geo abilities.

Husk of Opulent Dreams

This Artifact set builds upon Defense and Geo abilities. The two-piece set grants a 30 percent Defense bonus. The full four-piece set grants the “Curiosity” effect which can be obtained as stacks by meeting certain criteria.

Any active character on the field that this set is equipped to can gain one stack upon hitting an enemy with a Geo attack every 0.3 seconds. When the character is off the field, the character will automatically gain one stack every three seconds. The “Curiosity” ability can stack up to four times with each stack granting a six percent Defense bonus and a six percent Geo Damage bonus.

Archaic Petra

The two-piece Archaic Petra Artifact set grants a 15 percent Geo Damage bonus. The four-piece set grants a 35 percent Damage bonus that has a few specific conditions to it.

The 35 percent Damage bonus is obtained when a character gains an Elemental Shard from the Crystallize reaction. Characters will then gain the bonus for 10 seconds but only for the specific Element that the Elemental Shard is for. This means the full four-piece set is generally not the best choice for Arataki Itto unless players are specifically looking for this effect, but the two-piece is a great choice to equip alongside another set.

Gladiator’s Finale

If you’re simply looking to build upon Attack, the Gladiator’s Finale Artifact set will suit your needs for Arataki Itto best. The two-piece set increases Attack by 18 percent. The four-piece set grants a 35 percent Normal Attack bonus for characters who wield a Claymore, Sword, or Polearm.

Ascension Materials

Arataki Itto is generally agreed upon as one of the best characters in Genshin Impact by those in the Genshin community but as such, it is unsurprising that he requires some difficult materials in order to be upgraded. This is more due to the fact that he is an Inazuman character and thus requires resources from Inazuma rather than an easier early game area with less difficult foes like Mondstadt.

In total, Arataki Itto requires 420,000 Mora, 46 Riftborn Regalia, one Prithiva Topaz Sliver, nine Prithiva Topaz Fragment, nine Prithiva Topaz Chunk, six Prithiva Topaz Gemstone, 168 Onikabuto, 18 Slime Condensate, 30 Slime Secretions, and 36 Slime Concentrate to full upgrade him to the maximum Ascension level.

Image via miHoYo

The required materials to fully ascend Arataki Itto to the highest Ascension level can luckily be broken down across each individual Ascension level and over time. This means players can consistently work their way toward leveling him up rather than needing the total amount of Ascension materials at once.

Ascension to level one requires 20,000 Mora, one Prithiva Topaz Sliver, three Onikabuto, and three Slime Condensate.

requires 20,000 Mora, one Prithiva Topaz Sliver, three Onikabuto, and three Slime Condensate. Ascension to level two requires 40,000 Mora, three Prithiva Topaz Fragment, two Riftborn Regalia, ten Onikabuto, and 15 Slime Condensate.

requires 40,000 Mora, three Prithiva Topaz Fragment, two Riftborn Regalia, ten Onikabuto, and 15 Slime Condensate. Ascension to level three requires 60,000 Mora, six Prithiva Topaz Fragment, four Riftborn Regalia, 20 Onikabuto, and 12 Slime Secretions.

requires 60,000 Mora, six Prithiva Topaz Fragment, four Riftborn Regalia, 20 Onikabuto, and 12 Slime Secretions. Ascension to level four requires 80,000 Mora, three Prithiva Topaz Chunk, eight Riftborn Regalia, 30 Onikabuto, and 18 Slime Secretions.

requires 80,000 Mora, three Prithiva Topaz Chunk, eight Riftborn Regalia, 30 Onikabuto, and 18 Slime Secretions. Ascension to level five requires 100,000 Mora, six Prithiva Topaz Chunk, 12 Riftborn Regalia, 45 Onikabuto, and 12 Slime Concentrate.

requires 100,000 Mora, six Prithiva Topaz Chunk, 12 Riftborn Regalia, 45 Onikabuto, and 12 Slime Concentrate. Ascension to level six requires 120,000 Mora, six Prithiva Topaz Gemstone, 20 Riftborn Regalia, 60 Onikabuto, and 24 Slime Concentrate.

Talent Materials

Some of Arataki Itto’s Talent Materials are extremely easy to attain, such as the various Slime droppings, while others will require much more work, like the Ashen Heart from taking on the formidable La Signora. In addition to these, players will also need to regularly visit the Violet Court Domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays to attain the various levels of Teachings of Elegance.

Image via miHoYo

Getting all of Arataki Itto’s talents to the highest level possible requires a total of 1,652,500 Mora, six Slime Condensate, 22 Slime Secretions, 31 Slime Concentrate, three Teachings of Elegance, 21 Guide to Elegance, 38 Philosophies of Elegance, six Ashen Heart, and one Crown of Insight. This is a lot of materials and as such it will likely take players quite some time to gather them all.

Image via miHoYo

Arataki Itto has only had one banner run as of June 2022. However, the special events and stories that were released in Version 2.7 of Genshin Impact indicate he will likely have his second rerun sometime in June or July 2022. The Geo characters’ special event banner “Oni’s Royale” will likely have several more reruns in the future beyond Version 2.7 as is the usual pattern with five-star characters in Genshin Impact.