Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘HA’

Wordle is simple and has clear rules. It is necessary to guess a five-letter word and each player has only six guesses to get right.

But since the only clues are the letters of words that have been used before, it can sometimes get pretty difficult.

One of the favorite strategies of many players is to start their Wordle games by guessing words with mostly vowels. This helps to find all the vowels present in the answer in just two attempts, leaving four more to invest in the other letters.

An extra tip that can improve the game of players who start using the word “AUDIO”, is to try other words, as the ‘D’ is not such a common letter, so there are better options, such as “AULOI,” “AUREI,” “LOUIE,” and “OURIE.” That’s because, in addition to having many vowels, they also have a consonant that usually appears a lot in Wordle’s answers, the letters ‘R’ and ‘L.’

Of all these examples, the most recommended is “AUREI,” because, in addition to the consonant, it uses both the vowels ‘A’ and ‘E’, which are the most common vowels, increasing the chance of being colored on the first attempt. However, because it is an uncommon word, there are few chances that it will be the correct one and, as a consequence, the player will get the answer right on the first try.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘HA’, here are some five-letter words with ‘HA’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘HA’ to try on Wordle

adhan

aghas

aloha

alpha

arhat

aroha

bacha

bhaji

bhang

bigha

chace

chack

chaco

chado

chads

chafe

chaff

chaft

chain

chair

chais

chalk

chals

champ

chams

chang

chank

chant

chaos

chape

chaps

chapt

chara

chard

chare

chark

charm

charr

chars

chart

chary

chase

chasm

chats

chave

chavs

chawk

chaws

chaya

chays

cohab

dacha

dhaks

dhals

ephah

ephas

ethal

ghast

ghats

ghaut

ghazi

haafs

haars

habit

hable

habus

hacek

hacks

hadal

haded

hades

hadji

hadst

haems

haets

haffs

hafiz

hafts

haggs

hahas

haick

haika

haiks

haiku

hails

haily

hains

haint

hairs

hairy

haith

hajes

hajis

hajji

hakam

hakas

hakea

hakes

hakim

hakus

halal

haled

haler

hales

halfa

halfs

halid

hallo

halls

halma

halms

halon

halos

halse

halts

halva

halve

hamal

hamba

hamed

hames

hammy

hamza

hanap

hance

hanch

hands

handy

hangi

hangs

hanks

hanky

hansa

hanse

hants

haole

haoma

hapax

haply

happy

hapus

haram

hards

hardy

hared

harem

hares

harim

harks

harls

harms

harns

haros

harps

harpy

harry

harsh

harts

hashy

hasks

hasps

hasta

haste

hasty

hatch

hated

hater

hates

hatha

hauds

haufs

haugh

hauld

haulm

hauls

hault

haunt

hause

haute

haven

haver

haves

havoc

hawed

hawks

hawms

hawse

hayed

hayer

hayey

hayle

hazan

hazed

hazel

hazer

hazes

hypha

jehad

jhala

jihad

kacha

kahal

kasha

khadi

khafs

khaki

khans

khaph

khats

khaya

khazi

kohas

lahar

lohan

mocha

musha

mutha

nahal

nucha

ogham

oshac

pacha

pasha

phage

phang

phare

phase

pshaw

puhas

ratha

rehab

schav

shack

shade

shads

shady

shaft

shags

shahs

shake

shako

shakt

shaky

shale

shall

shalm

shalt

shaly

shama

shame

shams

shand

shank

shans

shape

shaps

shard

share

shark

sharn

sharp

shash

shaul

shave

shawl

shawm

shawn

shaws

shaya

shays

sidha

subha

tahas

thack

thagi

thaim

thali

thana

thane

thank

thans

tharm

thars

thaws

thawy

unhat

whack

whale

whamo

whams

whang

whaps

whare

wharf

whata

whats

whaup

whaur

wisha

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.