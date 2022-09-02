Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘HA’

Wordle is simple and has clear rules. It is necessary to guess a five-letter word and each player has only six guesses to get right.
But since the only clues are the letters of words that have been used before, it can sometimes get pretty difficult.
One of the favorite strategies of many players is to start their Wordle games by guessing words with mostly vowels. This helps to find all the vowels present in the answer in just two attempts, leaving four more to invest in the other letters.
An extra tip that can improve the game of players who start using the word “AUDIO”, is to try other words, as the ‘D’ is not such a common letter, so there are better options, such as “AULOI,” “AUREI,” “LOUIE,” and “OURIE.” That’s because, in addition to having many vowels, they also have a consonant that usually appears a lot in Wordle’s answers, the letters ‘R’ and ‘L.’
Of all these examples, the most recommended is “AUREI,” because, in addition to the consonant, it uses both the vowels ‘A’ and ‘E’, which are the most common vowels, increasing the chance of being colored on the first attempt. However, because it is an uncommon word, there are few chances that it will be the correct one and, as a consequence, the player will get the answer right on the first try.
Related: Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘M’
If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘HA’, here are some five-letter words with ‘HA’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘HA’ to try on Wordle
- adhan
- aghas
- aloha
- alpha
- arhat
- aroha
- bacha
- bhaji
- bhang
- bigha
- chace
- chack
- chaco
- chado
- chads
- chafe
- chaff
- chaft
- chain
- chair
- chais
- chalk
- chals
- champ
- chams
- chang
- chank
- chant
- chaos
- chape
- chaps
- chapt
- chara
- chard
- chare
- chark
- charm
- charr
- chars
- chart
- chary
- chase
- chasm
- chats
- chave
- chavs
- chawk
- chaws
- chaya
- chays
- cohab
- dacha
- dhaks
- dhals
- ephah
- ephas
- ethal
- ghast
- ghats
- ghaut
- ghazi
- haafs
- haars
- habit
- hable
- habus
- hacek
- hacks
- hadal
- haded
- hades
- hadji
- hadst
- haems
- haets
- haffs
- hafiz
- hafts
- haggs
- hahas
- haick
- haika
- haiks
- haiku
- hails
- haily
- hains
- haint
- hairs
- hairy
- haith
- hajes
- hajis
- hajji
- hakam
- hakas
- hakea
- hakes
- hakim
- hakus
- halal
- haled
- haler
- hales
- halfa
- halfs
- halid
- hallo
- halls
- halma
- halms
- halon
- halos
- halse
- halts
- halva
- halve
- hamal
- hamba
- hamed
- hames
- hammy
- hamza
- hanap
- hance
- hanch
- hands
- handy
- hangi
- hangs
- hanks
- hanky
- hansa
- hanse
- hants
- haole
- haoma
- hapax
- haply
- happy
- hapus
- haram
- hards
- hardy
- hared
- harem
- hares
- harim
- harks
- harls
- harms
- harns
- haros
- harps
- harpy
- harry
- harsh
- harts
- hashy
- hasks
- hasps
- hasta
- haste
- hasty
- hatch
- hated
- hater
- hates
- hatha
- hauds
- haufs
- haugh
- hauld
- haulm
- hauls
- hault
- haunt
- hause
- haute
- haven
- haver
- haves
- havoc
- hawed
- hawks
- hawms
- hawse
- hayed
- hayer
- hayey
- hayle
- hazan
- hazed
- hazel
- hazer
- hazes
- hypha
- jehad
- jhala
- jihad
- kacha
- kahal
- kasha
- khadi
- khafs
- khaki
- khans
- khaph
- khats
- khaya
- khazi
- kohas
- lahar
- lohan
- mocha
- musha
- mutha
- nahal
- nucha
- ogham
- oshac
- pacha
- pasha
- phage
- phang
- phare
- phase
- pshaw
- puhas
- ratha
- rehab
- schav
- shack
- shade
- shads
- shady
- shaft
- shags
- shahs
- shake
- shako
- shakt
- shaky
- shale
- shall
- shalm
- shalt
- shaly
- shama
- shame
- shams
- shand
- shank
- shans
- shape
- shaps
- shard
- share
- shark
- sharn
- sharp
- shash
- shaul
- shave
- shawl
- shawm
- shawn
- shaws
- shaya
- shays
- sidha
- subha
- tahas
- thack
- thagi
- thaim
- thali
- thana
- thane
- thank
- thans
- tharm
- thars
- thaws
- thawy
- unhat
- whack
- whale
- whamo
- whams
- whang
- whaps
- whare
- wharf
- whata
- whats
- whaup
- whaur
- wisha
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.
Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.