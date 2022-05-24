Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘M’

Wordle, the word-guessing puzzle created by Josh Wardle and now owned by the New York Times, seems to have brought both word games and simple daily puzzles back to the spotlight—judging by all those alternative versions inspired by it. Each day, players need to guess a different five-letter word in up to six tries. There are no clues except the letters themselves, which will change colors after each guess to indicate whether (and where) they are in the word, but the words are always the same for all players in the same calendar day.

For those who have been playing Wordle or some of its most absurd spin-offs for a while, it will be uncommon to get the answer wrong by the end of the six guesses. Maybe you have found or even developed a strategy that can guarantee your win, at least on a majority of the days. But the best can also get stuck, or unlucky, with only one letter at the end of the word and no idea where to go next.

If all you have at the moment is the information that your word ends with “M,” you can find some inspiration on the list below.

Five-letter words ending in “M” to try on Wordle

ABEAM

ABOHM

ABYSM

ADEEM

AGISM

ALARM

ALBUM

ALGUM

ASWIM

AURUM

AXIOM

BEDIM

BEGEM

BEGUM

BESOM

BLOOM

BOSOM

BREAM

BROOM

BUXOM

CAROM

CECUM

CELOM

CHARM

CHASM

CHIRM

CLAIM

CREAM

DATUM

DEGUM

DEISM

DENIM

DIRAM

DREAM

DUNAM

DURUM

ENORM

ENZYM

FANUM

FILUM

FLEAM

FORAM

FORUM

GENOM

GLEAM

GLOAM

GLOOM

GOLEM

GROOM

HAKIM

HARAM

HAREM

HAULM

HILUM

HOKUM

IDIOM

IHRAM

ILEUM

ILIUM

IMAUM

INARM

JORAM

JORUM

JUGUM

KALAM

KELIM

KHOUM

KILIM

KOKAM

KOKUM

LARUM

LINUM

LOCUM

MADAM

MAXIM

MIASM

MINIM

MODEM

NIZAM

NOTUM

OAKUM

ODEUM

ODIUM

OGHAM

OLEUM

ONIUM

OPIUM

PASHM

PLASM

PRAAM

PRISM

PROEM

PSALM

QUALM

REALM

REARM

REHEM

RETEM

RHEUM

SAGUM

SATEM

SCRAM

SCRIM

SCRUM

SEBUM

SEDUM

SEISM

SERUM

SHAWM

SHTUM

SKELM

SMARM

SODOM

SOLUM

SPASM

SPERM

STEAM

STORM

STRUM

SWARM

THARM

THERM

THRUM

TOTEM

UNARM

UNJAM

VELUM

VENOM

VROOM

WHELM

XYLEM

YOMIM

ZIRAM

ZUZIM

Some of the words on the list are more common than others, which should make them your priorities. Wordle does pick obscure words from time to time, but that is rarely the case. Finding your vowels is also an important step to narrow down the list, as well as cross-checking any letters that came out gray or yellow in your previous guesses. Every bit of information is important, and you might already have the most difficult part down if you know that the “M” is the last letter in the word.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).