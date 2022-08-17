Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’, ‘I’, and ‘T’

Wordle has resurrected the love of word games across the internet like never before. Such success created space for other similar games to emerge.
Wordle’s simple formula of searching for secret words has been well exploited in a series of similar games that have become very famous, mainly for allowing their players to keep having fun indefinitely with as many games as they want, with new secret words chosen at random each time.
They are Dordle, Quordle, and Octordle. In these versions, players have to guess two, four, and even eight words at the same time. A greater number of attempts is given to players in a manner equivalent to their respective goals.
Other players may prefer to explore a different theme in Wordle-style games. Squirdle is for Pokemon fans, here you have to guess which Pokemon it is with information like generation, types, weight, and size, instead of by the letters of their names.
For gamers who like to challenge themselves, Absurdle is a much harder version of Wordle. Most of the rules are the same, but in this game, the answer changes trying to prevent the player from getting the right answer. An interesting experience that has no maximum attempt limit so you can play until you get it right.
Heardle was a very popular version of guessing songs based on just one snippet, which got longer with each failed attempt. But it was so successful that it caught Spotify’s attention, and it’s been temporarily offline since then, but many fans await its return.
Regardless of how many versions you plan on playing, you might not be able to solve the classic Wordle just yet. If you could only figure out that the secret word has the letters ‘E’, ‘I’, and ‘T’, but you don’t know what to try next, here are some five letter words with ‘E’, ‘I’, and ‘T’, sorted alphabetically so you have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘E’, ‘I’, and ‘T’ to try on Wordle
- axite
- befit
- besit
- besti
- betid
- bidet
- biter
- bites
- bitte
- blite
- boite
- cesti
- cited
- citer
- cites
- civet
- cutie
- debit
- deist
- deity
- demit
- diets
- dited
- dites
- edict
- edits
- eejit
- eight
- elint
- elite
- emits
- enlit
- entia
- ethic
- ettin
- etuis
- evict
- evite
- exist
- exits
- fecit
- feint
- feist
- fetid
- fient
- fiest
- filet
- fitte
- flite
- freit
- geist
- geits
- gilet
- gites
- heist
- hithe
- ident
- inept
- inert
- inlet
- inset
- intel
- inter
- irate
- islet
- istle
- items
- ither
- ixtle
- kited
- kiter
- kites
- kithe
- legit
- lenti
- lited
- liter
- lites
- lithe
- litre
- meint
- meith
- merit
- metic
- metif
- metis
- miter
- mites
- mitre
- mixte
- neist
- nepit
- niter
- nites
- nitre
- petit
- petti
- pewit
- piert
- pieta
- piets
- piety
- pipet
- piste
- quiet
- quite
- rebit
- recit
- recti
- refit
- reist
- relit
- remit
- resit
- retia
- retie
- rifte
- rites
- rivet
- seity
- senti
- shite
- sient
- sieth
- sited
- sites
- sithe
- sixte
- skite
- smite
- spite
- steil
- stein
- stied
- sties
- stile
- stime
- stipe
- stire
- stive
- suite
- tatie
- tawie
- teiid
- teils
- teind
- telia
- telic
- teloi
- tempi
- tenia
- tepid
- terai
- tetri
- tewit
- theic
- thein
- their
- thief
- thine
- ticed
- tices
- tided
- tides
- tiers
- tiger
- tiges
- tikes
- tilde
- tiled
- tiler
- tiles
- timed
- timer
- times
- tinea
- tined
- tines
- tinge
- tired
- tires
- titer
- tithe
- title
- titre
- toile
- toise
- towie
- tozie
- treif
- tribe
- trice
- tride
- tried
- trier
- tries
- trike
- trine
- tripe
- trite
- twice
- twier
- twine
- twire
- twite
- unite
- untie
- uptie
- urite
- uteri
- utile
- vitae
- vitex
- waite
- white
- wited
- wites
- withe
- write
- yetis
- yites
- yitie
- zibet
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.
Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.