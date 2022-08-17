Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’, ‘I’, and ‘T’

Wordle has resurrected the love of word games across the internet like never before. Such success created space for other similar games to emerge.

Wordle’s simple formula of searching for secret words has been well exploited in a series of similar games that have become very famous, mainly for allowing their players to keep having fun indefinitely with as many games as they want, with new secret words chosen at random each time.

They are Dordle, Quordle, and Octordle. In these versions, players have to guess two, four, and even eight words at the same time. A greater number of attempts is given to players in a manner equivalent to their respective goals.

Other players may prefer to explore a different theme in Wordle-style games. Squirdle is for Pokemon fans, here you have to guess which Pokemon it is with information like generation, types, weight, and size, instead of by the letters of their names.

For gamers who like to challenge themselves, Absurdle is a much harder version of Wordle. Most of the rules are the same, but in this game, the answer changes trying to prevent the player from getting the right answer. An interesting experience that has no maximum attempt limit so you can play until you get it right.

Related: Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ in the middle

Heardle was a very popular version of guessing songs based on just one snippet, which got longer with each failed attempt. But it was so successful that it caught Spotify’s attention, and it’s been temporarily offline since then, but many fans await its return.

Regardless of how many versions you plan on playing, you might not be able to solve the classic Wordle just yet. If you could only figure out that the secret word has the letters ‘E’, ‘I’, and ‘T’, but you don’t know what to try next, here are some five letter words with ‘E’, ‘I’, and ‘T’, sorted alphabetically so you have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘E’, ‘I’, and ‘T’ to try on Wordle

axite

befit

besit

besti

betid

bidet

biter

bites

bitte

blite

boite

cesti

cited

citer

cites

civet

cutie

debit

deist

deity

demit

diets

dited

dites

edict

edits

eejit

eight

elint

elite

emits

enlit

entia

ethic

ettin

etuis

evict

evite

exist

exits

fecit

feint

feist

fetid

fient

fiest

filet

fitte

flite

freit

geist

geits

gilet

gites

heist

hithe

ident

inept

inert

inlet

inset

intel

inter

irate

islet

istle

items

ither

ixtle

kited

kiter

kites

kithe

legit

lenti

lited

liter

lites

lithe

litre

meint

meith

merit

metic

metif

metis

miter

mites

mitre

mixte

neist

nepit

niter

nites

nitre

petit

petti

pewit

piert

pieta

piets

piety

pipet

piste

quiet

quite

rebit

recit

recti

refit

reist

relit

remit

resit

retia

retie

rifte

rites

rivet

seity

senti

shite

sient

sieth

sited

sites

sithe

sixte

skite

smite

spite

steil

stein

stied

sties

stile

stime

stipe

stire

stive

suite

tatie

tawie

teiid

teils

teind

telia

telic

teloi

tempi

tenia

tepid

terai

tetri

tewit

theic

thein

their

thief

thine

ticed

tices

tided

tides

tiers

tiger

tiges

tikes

tilde

tiled

tiler

tiles

timed

timer

times

tinea

tined

tines

tinge

tired

tires

titer

tithe

title

titre

toile

toise

towie

tozie

treif

tribe

trice

tride

tried

trier

tries

trike

trine

tripe

trite

twice

twier

twine

twire

twite

unite

untie

uptie

urite

uteri

utile

vitae

vitex

waite

white

wited

wites

withe

write

yetis

yites

yitie

zibet

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.