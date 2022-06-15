Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ in the middle

Wordle is a game that exercises its players’ vocabulary while challenging them to discover a different secret word every day. All answers have the potential to be a new word for some players, in addition, the guessed words may also require some research, especially if the hard mode is on, where players need to use the letters confirmed in the previous words in the new guesses.
When the correct answers are words already known to the player, the game can be much easier. This is not always the case and for that, there are tips and tricks that can help in many situations. Word lists can put players in touch with many unfamiliar words, expanding vocabulary for future Wordle games.
When players don’t know where to start, there are words that are the best to be guessed first, as they have the greatest potential to bring up relevant information right away. Sometimes other strategies will be necessary. The most common ones involve using all the vowels on the first few attempts or using the entire alphabet to find out which letters are involved, although the latter cannot be used in hard mode.
Of course, extra help is sometimes needed. When the first few attempts run out and the only green letter is an ‘I’ in the middle a list of five-letter words with ‘I’ in the middle can be useful, sorted alphabetically to help you figure out the answer.
Five-letter words with ‘I’ in the middle to try on Wordle
- abide
- afire
- agile
- aging
- alibi
- alien
- align
- alike
- alive
- amiss
- amity
- anime
- aping
- arise
- aside
- avian
- axial
- axiom
- axion
- being
- blimp
- blind
- blink
- bliss
- blitz
- briar
- bribe
- brick
- bride
- brief
- brine
- bring
- brink
- briny
- brisk
- build
- built
- cairn
- chick
- chide
- chief
- child
- chili
- chill
- chime
- china
- chirp
- click
- cliff
- climb
- cling
- clink
- crick
- cried
- crier
- crime
- crimp
- crisp
- daily
- dairy
- daisy
- deign
- deity
- doing
- dried
- drier
- drift
- drill
- drink
- drive
- dying
- edict
- edify
- eking
- elide
- elite
- evict
- exile
- exist
- eying
- faint
- fairy
- faith
- feign
- flick
- flier
- fling
- flint
- flirt
- foist
- friar
- fried
- frill
- frisk
- fritz
- gaily
- glide
- glint
- going
- grief
- grill
- grime
- grimy
- grind
- gripe
- guide
- guild
- guile
- guilt
- guise
- hairy
- heist
- hoist
- icily
- icing
- idiom
- idiot
- iliac
- joint
- joist
- juice
- juicy
- knife
- krill
- lying
- maize
- moist
- naive
- neigh
- noise
- noisy
- olive
- onion
- opine
- opium
- ovine
- owing
- oxide
- paint
- plied
- plier
- point
- poise
- price
- prick
- pride
- pried
- prime
- primo
- prior
- prism
- privy
- prize
- quick
- quiet
- quill
- quilt
- quirk
- quite
- rainy
- raise
- reign
- rhino
- saint
- scion
- seize
- shied
- shift
- shine
- shiny
- shire
- shirk
- shirt
- skier
- skiff
- skill
- skimp
- skirt
- slice
- slick
- slide
- slime
- slimy
- sling
- slink
- smile
- smirk
- smite
- smith
- snide
- sniff
- snipe
- spice
- spicy
- spied
- spiel
- spike
- spiky
- spill
- spilt
- spine
- spiny
- spire
- spite
- stick
- stiff
- still
- stilt
- sting
- stink
- stint
- suing
- suite
- swift
- swill
- swine
- swing
- swirl
- swish
- taint
- thick
- thief
- thigh
- thing
- think
- third
- triad
- trial
- tribe
- trice
- trick
- tried
- tripe
- trite
- twice
- twine
- twirl
- twist
- twixt
- tying
- unify
- union
- unite
- unity
- urine
- using
- utile
- voice
- voila
- vying
- waist
- waive
- weigh
- weird
- which
- whiff
- while
- whine
- whiny
- whirl
- whisk
- white
- wring
- wrist
- write
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.