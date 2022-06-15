Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ in the middle

Wordle is a game that exercises its players’ vocabulary while challenging them to discover a different secret word every day. All answers have the potential to be a new word for some players, in addition, the guessed words may also require some research, especially if the hard mode is on, where players need to use the letters confirmed in the previous words in the new guesses.

When the correct answers are words already known to the player, the game can be much easier. This is not always the case and for that, there are tips and tricks that can help in many situations. Word lists can put players in touch with many unfamiliar words, expanding vocabulary for future Wordle games.

When players don’t know where to start, there are words that are the best to be guessed first, as they have the greatest potential to bring up relevant information right away. Sometimes other strategies will be necessary. The most common ones involve using all the vowels on the first few attempts or using the entire alphabet to find out which letters are involved, although the latter cannot be used in hard mode.

Of course, extra help is sometimes needed. When the first few attempts run out and the only green letter is an ‘I’ in the middle a list of five-letter words with ‘I’ in the middle can be useful, sorted alphabetically to help you figure out the answer.

Five-letter words with ‘I’ in the middle to try on Wordle

abide

afire

agile

aging

alibi

alien

align

alike

alive

amiss

amity

anime

aping

arise

aside

avian

axial

axiom

axion

being

blimp

blind

blink

bliss

blitz

briar

bribe

brick

bride

brief

brine

bring

brink

briny

brisk

build

built

cairn

chick

chide

chief

child

chili

chill

chime

china

chirp

click

cliff

climb

cling

clink

crick

cried

crier

crime

crimp

crisp

daily

dairy

daisy

deign

deity

doing

dried

drier

drift

drill

drink

drive

dying

edict

edify

eking

elide

elite

evict

exile

exist

eying

faint

fairy

faith

feign

flick

flier

fling

flint

flirt

foist

friar

fried

frill

frisk

fritz

gaily

glide

glint

going

grief

grill

grime

grimy

grind

gripe

guide

guild

guile

guilt

guise

hairy

heist

hoist

icily

icing

idiom

idiot

iliac

joint

joist

juice

juicy

knife

krill

lying

maize

moist

naive

neigh

noise

noisy

olive

onion

opine

opium

ovine

owing

oxide

paint

plied

plier

point

poise

price

prick

pride

pried

prime

primo

print

prior

prism

privy

prize

quick

quiet

quill

quilt

quirk

quite

rainy

raise

reign

rhino

saint

scion

seize

shied

shift

shine

shiny

shire

shirk

shirt

skier

skiff

skill

skimp

skirt

slice

slick

slide

slime

slimy

sling

slink

smile

smirk

smite

smith

snide

sniff

snipe

spice

spicy

spied

spiel

spike

spiky

spill

spilt

spine

spiny

spire

spite

stick

stiff

still

stilt

sting

stink

stint

suing

suite

swift

swill

swine

swing

swirl

swish

taint

thick

thief

thigh

thing

think

third

triad

trial

tribe

trice

trick

tried

tripe

trite

twice

twine

twirl

twist

twixt

tying

unify

union

unite

unity

urine

using

utile

voice

voila

vying

waist

waive

weigh

weird

which

whiff

while

whine

whiny

whirl

whisk

white

wring

wrist

write

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.