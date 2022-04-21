With the popularity of word-guessing game Wordle, launched in Oct. 2021, its format soon expanded into interesting variations. One of them, Heardle, is a musical guessing game that vaguely resembles 2012 hit SongPop combined with Wordle’s format.

Each day, Heardle will play snippets of the intro to a different song by “a long list of popularly streamed artists,” according to the game’s website. The first snippet is one second long, and that is all you get if you want to guess correctly on the first try. From the second snippet on, they get progressively longer until the sixth and final try, which will play 16 seconds of the song. You can also skip a few tries if you feel like the snippet is too short, but be careful or you might end up with no guesses left.

Although all the songs in Heardle’s database are by popular artists on streaming services, it can still be hard to guess, especially if you don’t regularly listen to mainstream music or the radio. If you find yourself stuck, trying to remember where exactly you heard that intro before, a few hints about the song and artist might help.

Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

Clues for Heardle No. 55 (April 21, 2022)

Below are a few clues about the song and artist featured on Heardle’s 55th puzzle. You can use them all at once or take your time with each—there are six of them, which could mean one clue per try.

The artist is a male singer-songwriter from the United Kingdom. This is a song from the artist’s second solo album. The song was released as a single right before the album came out, in 2019. Another single from this album became one of the biggest hits of 2020. The artist used to be part of a group that went on “indefinite hiatus” in 2016. The song’s music video was nominated for a Grammy Award.

If the information above was not enough for you to remember the song, or if you simply want to skip to the actual answers, no problem.

Answer to Heardle No. 55 (April 21, 2022)

Heardle’s song of the day for April 21, 2022 (Heardle No. 55) is Adore You, by Harry Styles.

Screengrab via Heardle

The track was originally released on Dec. 6, 2019, as the second single of Styles’ sophomore album Fine Line, which came out a week later, on Dec. 13, 2019. The song’s peculiar music video was nominated for Best Music Video at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Like most daily guessing games, Heardle resets at midnight local time, bringing a new musical challenge for you to test your knowledge—and brag about on social media.