Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘IT’

If you’ve been playing Wordle for a while, you have probably developed a strategy that can pretty much guarantee a win. Some of the most popular ones include finding all the vowels first and attempting to transform the word into a sort of anagram. Each day, the goal is to figure out a mystery five-letter English word in six tries or less—the word is the same for all players in the same calendar day, but there are no clues to start.

The letters of each Wordle guess will provide all the clues you need, changing colors to indicate if they’re part of the answer or not.

After a few guesses, however, you might not get as far as you thought you would. Maybe you found a couple of letters and even know where they are, but you need inspiration to figure out your next steps. If that’s the case, with an “I” followed by a “T,” check out the list below.

Five-letter words ending in “IT” to try on Wordle

ADMIT

AFRIT

AMBIT

AMRIT

AUDIT

AWAIT

BEFIT

BINIT

BRUIT

CUBIT

CUNIT

DAVIT

DEBIT

DEMIT

DIGIT

DIXIT

DROIT

EEJIT

FIXIT

FRUIT

HABIT

KRAIT

LEGIT

LICIT

LIMIT

MERIT

ORBIT

PETIT

PEWIT

PIPIT

PLAIT

POSIT

QUBIT

QUOIT

RECIT

REFIT

RELIT

REMIT

RESIT

SPAIT

SPLIT

SPRIT

TACIT

TRAIT

UNFIT

UNLIT

UNWIT

UPLIT

VISIT

VOMIT

ZIZIT

The letters that will give you the most information on the list above are “R,” “A,” and “E.” If you haven’t used them in any of your previous guesses, they should be part of the next ones. Cross-check all the information you found on your own, including letters that came out gray, to get to the word most likely to be your answer.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).