Where to find all Map Fragments in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has taken the world by storm these last few weeks. There are more and more new Tarnished entering the Lands Between every day, and with that comes a common question: Where are all the map pieces located? FromSoftware created a map that is near larger than life. It is a continually expanding map that increases in size as the player adventures and explores.

With so many areas in the popular game, it can become quite frustrating to get one’s bearings while journeying through the expansive world of Elden Ring.

Luckily, while the map doesn’t start pre-discovered, players can seek out map fragments and obtain them whenever they want. These map pieces are typically unguarded and are free to snag just passing by. It’s recommended to pick up these fragments to get a better understanding of the area players are currently in. While not a perfect map, it gives a rough idea of pathways, cliffsides, and more for the player’s reference.

Here, we’ll go over where players can find all of these map pieces to make traveling, adventuring, exploring, and discovering a lot easier on their journey.

Finding the Map Pieces

When seeking out map pieces specifically, the best method is to open the non-complete map and look for the symbol depicted below.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

This symbol on the non-complete map shows where on the map players can find the corresponding map fragment for that area. Players can place up to five beacons on the map to shine down and indicate where specific locations are without having to continually open the map.

Limgrave

There are two map pieces for players to find in Limgrave. These include the west and eastern sides of the non-complete map.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Limgrave – West

Players may come across the western map piece naturally. This piece is located next to Stormgate and the Gatefront Ruins. While it is surrounded by a patrolling unit of undead soldiers, it is not difficult to swoop in and grab it. The closest Site of Grace: Gatefront.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Limgrave – East

As players continue to adventure and explore the different parts of Limgrave, they’ll come across a Minor Erdtree on the east side. Very near to this tree is the map piece for eastern Limgrave. While it is a peaceful scene full of foliage, players should keep in mind there is wildlife close to the map piece and the bears do not take too kindly to visitors. The closest Site of Grace: Mistwood Outskirts.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Weeping Peninsula

Unlike other areas on this list, there is only one map piece related to the Weeping Peninsula. Players will come across this piece on their way to Castle Morne on the southern side of the peninsula. This can be found before the giant defending Castle Morne and after passing Irina under the overpass leading to the Castle. The closest Site of Grace: Castle Morne Rampart.

Caelid

There are two map pieces that can be found in Caelid. There is one found on the south side and one on the north side. Both reveal areas around their corresponding locations.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Dragonbarrow

The Dragonbarrow area encompasses the northern side of Caelid. This map piece is found on the monolith close to the Divine Tower of Caelid and on the eastern road heading toward the Bestial Sanctum. The closest Site of Grace: Dragonbarrow West.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Caelid

The other map of the Caelid region can be found in the southern half. The piece is found on the southern highway, just past Ekzykes the Dragon, and guarded by a Night Cavalry at dusk. Players shouldn’t have to worry about enemies with this one. The map piece is relatively easy to pick up on horseback. The closest Site of Grace: Caelid Highway South.

Liurnia of the Lakes

This area of the map is likely the second major area players will explore. Liurnia includes three map pieces for players to find that correspond to the east, west, and northwest regions.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Liurnia – East

Players can find this piece of the map at the very beginning of their trek through the area. Located on the southern side of the map, this piece is guarded by a few undead creatures players must navigate around to secure the fragment. The closest Site of Grace: Liurnia Lake Shore.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Liurnia – North

While continuing to travel north in the lake region, players will come across the next map piece of the lake. The Liurnia North map piece is found right at the stone monolith, right next to the gate town near the Raya Lucaria Academy. The Closest Site of Grace: Academy Gate Town.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Liurnia – West

The final piece of the Liurnia region is related to the western and northwestern areas of the region. This includes the Minor Erdtree and the Caria Manor. Players will find this piece on their way to the Caria Manor just before the Kingsrealm Ruins. Closest Site of Grace: Liurnia Lake Shore.

Altus Plateau

The next major area is the Altus Plateau. This area of the map includes the Altus Plateau, Volcano Manor, and the Royal Capital Leyndell.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Altus Plateau

Upon entering the area via the Lift of Dectus, or the hidden passage through the ravine in Liurnia, players can make their way to the northeast to find this map piece. It is found by taking the northern path at the highway junction. The closest Site of Grace: Altus Highway Junction.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Volcano Manor

Players choosing to do a little more exploration to the northwestern part of the map will eventually find the Volcano Manor situated at the top of Mount Gelmir. This piece is not on the typical path toward the Manor. Players must go down to the cliff just beside the entrance to the Manor. The Closest Site of Grace: Road of Inquiry.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Leyndell, Royal Capital

As players progress east toward the capital city from the Altus Highway Junction from above, they’ll come across a large open door guarded by two Tree Sentinels. On the other side of the door is a Site of Grace with the map fragment monolith next to it. Closest Site of Grace: Outer Wall Phantom Tree.

Mountaintops of the Giants

Once players have completed the Royal capital, Leyndell, they’ll receive the Rold Medallion and have access to a new Grand Lift. This lift leads to the Mountaintops of the Giants.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Mountaintops of the Giants – West

This map fragment is found right after players exit the Grand Lift of Rold. Continuing down the only pathway available, players will find the monolith with this map piece on the right side of the road. Closest Site of Grace: Grand Lift of Rold (before accessing the area), then Zamor Ruins if the piece was missed.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Mountaintops of the Giants – East

As players progress through the area, they will eventually cross a large chain that spans a chasm. On the other side of this chain is the map fragment and a Site of Grace. Closest Site of Grace: Giants’ Gravepost.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Consecrated Snowfields

This is one of the hidden areas in the game that requires the players to find two pieces of a secret medallion. Once they have access to the area, this map piece can be found just across the frozen river near the base of a large tree. Closest Site of Grace: Inner Consecrated Snowfield.