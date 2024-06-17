Forgot password
Summer Game Fest logo
Image via Summer Game Fest
Category:
General

This hyped upcoming August game was the most-wishlisted Steam title featured during Summer Game Fest

The anticipation is high for this one.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 04:38 pm

Now that the Summer Game Fest hype is calming (with an upcoming Nintendo Direct being the final major presentation), it’s time to look forward to what’s coming up and where the excitement is.

According to a new report by GameDiscover.Co, Black Myth: Wukong saw a massive jump in wishlists on Steam and “should have a massive launch.” The action RPG inspired by the Chinese novel Journey to the West saw a staggering 854,000 new wishlists since Summer Game Fest, bumping it up to around four million total.

Screenshot of the top wishlisted games on Steam from June 7 to 13.
The hype is real for Wukong. Image via GameDiscoverCo

This number was taken from June 7 to 13, which covers everything revealed or shown during SGF, the Xbox Games Showcase, Day of the Devs, IGN Live, and then some of Steam’s Next Fest.

During SGF, Black Myth: Wukong revealed a cinematic trailer along with a Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Edition two months ahead of its scheduled release. In the game, you play as Wukong and “set out as the Destined One to venture into the challenges and marvels ahead, to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past.”

Other top games as far as new wishlists on Steam are concerned include Civilization VII after its debut, Once Human which received a playable demo during Next Fest, Monster Hunter: Wilds, and Xbox showcase titles Doom: The Dark Ages and Fable.

August is a surprisingly crowded month with other big-name titles such as Star Wars Outlaws, Madden NFL 25, World of WarCraft: The War Within, and Concord all releasing during the month, so Black Myth: Wukong’s sales numbers will be something to keep an eye on.

Black Myth Wukong gameplay screenshot
Wukong looks beautiful with some intense action combat to boot. Image via Game Science

Black Myth: Wukong releases on PC and PlayStation 5 later this summer on Aug. 19.

