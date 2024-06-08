All Black Myth: Wukong editions, contents, and prices

Black Myth: Wukong is an upcoming action RPG based on Chinese mythology that will launch on Aug. 20 on PC via Epic Games and Steam, as well as on PlayStation.

You can purchase the base game if you’re just looking to sink your teeth into some Journey To The West-inspired action, or there’s four other editions you can buy, each with various items, if you want more Black Myth: Wukong goodies.

All Black Myth: Wukong editions

There are too many editions to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Black Myth: Wukong Digital Standard Edition: $59.99 USD

The standard digital edition contains the following:

The Black Myth: Wukong base game.

Black Myth: Wukong Digital Deluxe Edition: $69.99 USD

The digital deluxe edition contains lots of goodies. Image via Game Science.

The Digital Deluxe edition of Black Myth: Wukong contains cool several in-game goodies and items, including:

The Black Myth: Wukong base game.

Weapon: Bronzecloud Staff.

Folk Opera Equipment: Mask, Almsgiving Armor, Leather Bracers, and a Buskin.

Curio: Wind Chimes.

Selected digital soundtrack.

Black Myth: Wukong Digital Deluxe upgrade (add-on): $9.99 USD

You can purchase this upgrade add-on if you own the base game and want the upgrade goodies. The Black Myth: Wukong Deluxe Edition Upgrade includes:

Weapon: Bronzecloud Staff

Equipment: Folk Opera Mask, Folk Opera Almsgiving Armor, Folk Opera Leather Bracers, and Folk Opera Buskins

Curio: Wind Chimes

Selected Digital Soundtrack

Black Myth: Wukong Physical Deluxe Edition: $169.99 USD

This headband looks amazing. Image via Game Science.

The Black Myth: Wukong Physical Deluxe Edition is only available through selected retailers, and it contains the following items:

The Black Myth: Wukong base game (this will be a PC digital deluxe edition Steam code and not a physical disc).

A steel case.

Chaos at the Peach Banquet (this is a color print on a silk scroll).

Warranty certificate.

Thunderstone Ring.

Stamps and a postcard.

Wind Chime Necklace.

Gold Sun Crow Pin.

The Constricting Headband 1:1 Scale, Bronze.

Black Myth: Wukong Physical Collector’s Edition: $399.99 USD

You get a figurine with the collector’s edition. Image via Game Science.

The Black Myth: Wukong Physical Collector’s Edition is also only available through selected retailers, and it contains the following items:

The Black Myth: Wukong base game (this will be a PC digital deluxe edition Steam code and not a physical disc).

A steel case.

Wind Chime Necklace.

Gold Sun Crow Pin.

Thunderstone Ring.

Stamps and a postcard.

Warranty certificate.

Teaching of the Heart Sutra Color Print on Silk Scroll.

Confront Destiny 40 cm Protagonist Figure.

A little something for everyone Everyone who preorders Black Myth: Wukong will receive the Trailblazer’s Scarlet Gourd, which is also an item you can earn by playing the game.

