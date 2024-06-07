Black Myth: Wukong gets new trailer and special editions reveal at Summer Game Fest

Black Myth: Wukong is just a few months away, but its glorious release date feels further away than ever after a beautiful new trailer dropped today at Summer Game Fest.

The trailer featured the titular character facing off against four massive, towering monsters a la Shadow of the Colossus, along with confirmation of the Aug. 20 release date. But the real treasure was the reveal of several special editions at the end.

In deep thought. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Black Myth: Wukong is based on the popular Journey to the West novel and features a Deluxe Edition that comes with several physical items, including Wukong’s headband, a ring, a necklace, a pin, and more for $169. The very pricey $399 Collector’s Edition, meanwhile, includes everything above along with a statue of Wukong standing nearly 16 inches tall.

There’s also a Digital Deluxe Edition that comes with several digital items, such as a Bronzecloud Staff weapon, along with other in-game equipment, and a digital soundtrack. A pre-order bonus for the game is a Trailblazer’s Scarlet Gourd in-game item.

It’s difficult to believe how stunning the graphic style for Black Myth: Wukong is, and it seemed like for a long time that the game was not going to ever be released. But now, it’s just a few months away, and pre-orders can begin for the Souls-like title on PS5, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

Previous gameplay for Wukong has shown off precision action combat against creatures from Chinese folklore, so it’s sure to be a hit with fans of games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne when it’s released.

It’s a pricey one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Black Myth: Wukong will be shown off behind closed doors at Summer Game Fest and is scheduled to release later this year on Aug. 30 for PS5 and PC. It will come to Xbox Series X|S “at a later time.”

