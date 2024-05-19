Promotional image showing Wukong in Black Myth Wukong
Image via Game Science
New Black Myth: Wukong trailer shows off explosive staff moves, daunting new bosses

More of the fearsome foes you'll face.
Abdul Saad
Published: May 19, 2024 03:56 pm

At the WeGame Tonight 2024 event in China, developer Game Science released a new gameplay trailer on May 19 for the upcoming action RPG Black Myth: Wukong. It shows off several new details, specifically new moves and bosses players will face in the game.

The first boss shown is a golden bat-like creature that players will fight in a snowy field. The fight also showcased several staff combat skills, one of which extended the staff upwards toward the air to take down the flying creature. Other bosses featured in the video include a massive winged insect-like creature that spits what seems to be a dangerous red liquid. It also shows a large-headed all-golden monk, another large and nimble humanoid that fights with a golden fist, and a final gigantic creature with tendrils that shoots out a powerful golden AOE ray. 

Promotional image showing a boss in Black Myth Wukong
You'll face many unique bosses in the game. Image via Game Science

Other combat moves featured in the trailer include a defense move where the character stands on their staff to avoid danger from below and one where they encase themselves in stone to block or reduce the damage of an incoming attack. Offensive moves shown in the video include a wind-up heavy electric attack that's effective when facing multiple enemies at a time and a heavy flip maneuver that extends the staff for extra damage.

Black Myth: Wukong was first announced back in 2020. It was recently announced that the game will finally launch on August 20, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. Its story is inspired by Chinese mythology and is based on Journey to the West, one of the Four Great Classic Novels of Chinese literature.

