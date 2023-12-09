Category:
General

Black Myth: Wukong countdown: Exact start time and date

You'll have to be patient.
Image of Eva Martinello
Eva Martinello
|
Published: Dec 9, 2023 12:50 am
Black Myth Wukong Official Art

Black Myth: Wukong is a highly-anticipated Soulslike action RPG that was announced in 2020. Its release date has been revealed, and there’s still more waiting to do before heading into the game.

The title created by Chinese developer Game Science received a strongly positive response when it revealed its trailers. But not much has yet to be revealed on the playstyle and content players will be able to test out when it launches.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

There is still quite a wait to do before seeing the game officially released. During The Game Awards ceremony on Dec. 7, however, its release time window was revealed. Black Myth: Wukong is planned to become available in August 2024 on PC and next-gen consoles.

Black Myth: Wukong countdown: Exact start time and date

Scary statues from Black Myth: Wukong
The game is inspired by the Chinese mythology. Image via Game Science

Black Myth: Wukong still hasn’t a precise release date known at the time of writing. But players now have a time window, which is planned for August 2024. It’s still possible for players to get themselves a countdown set up. Fans have started a Black Myth: Wukong release countdown set for Sept. 30, and it will likely be adjusted when the developer reveals the precise release date.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

To help with the wait, you can still look up the short game footage that was shared by outlet IGN in August 2023. You can discover what is reminiscent of Soulslike games. It shows a few threatening bosses to defeat and weapons you’ll have at your disposal, such as spells, in addition to traditional physical weapons.

Related

Black Myth: Wukong reveals platforms and promising soulslike gameplay

related content

Read Article Is Skull and Bones crossplay or cross-platform?
Two ships on the ocean set sail in Skull and Bones.

Is Skull and Bones crossplay or cross-platform?

Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert Dec 9, 2023
Read Article When does Den of Wolves release?
Three characters stand in front of a red screen and a white logo in Den of Wolves.

When does Den of Wolves release?

Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert Dec 8, 2023
Read Article What is an ‘Extraction Shooter’?
A soldier stares at a wall packed with weapons in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction.

What is an ‘Extraction Shooter’?

Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Dec 8, 2023
Read Article When will Skull and Bones release?
A player looks out to a large ship in the moonlight in Skull & Bones.

When will Skull and Bones release?

Eva Martinello Eva Martinello and others Dec 8, 2023
Read Article 10 Chambers’ narrative director doesn’t see Den of Wolves as a spiritual successor to Payday
An image shows four masked robbers against a red background, with "DoW" written on the background

10 Chambers’ narrative director doesn’t see Den of Wolves as a spiritual successor to Payday

Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Dec 8, 2023

Related Content

Read Article Is Skull and Bones crossplay or cross-platform?
Two ships on the ocean set sail in Skull and Bones.
Category:
General
General

Is Skull and Bones crossplay or cross-platform?

Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert Dec 9, 2023
Read Article When does Den of Wolves release?
Three characters stand in front of a red screen and a white logo in Den of Wolves.
Category:
General
General

When does Den of Wolves release?

Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert Dec 8, 2023
Read Article What is an ‘Extraction Shooter’?
A soldier stares at a wall packed with weapons in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction.
Category:
General
General

What is an ‘Extraction Shooter’?

Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Dec 8, 2023
Read Article When will Skull and Bones release?
A player looks out to a large ship in the moonlight in Skull & Bones.
Category:
General
General

When will Skull and Bones release?

Eva Martinello Eva Martinello and others Dec 8, 2023
Read Article 10 Chambers’ narrative director doesn’t see Den of Wolves as a spiritual successor to Payday
An image shows four masked robbers against a red background, with "DoW" written on the background
Category:
General
General

10 Chambers’ narrative director doesn’t see Den of Wolves as a spiritual successor to Payday

Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Dec 8, 2023
Continue to next article

Author

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.