Black Myth: Wukong is a highly-anticipated Soulslike action RPG that was announced in 2020. Its release date has been revealed, and there’s still more waiting to do before heading into the game.

The title created by Chinese developer Game Science received a strongly positive response when it revealed its trailers. But not much has yet to be revealed on the playstyle and content players will be able to test out when it launches.

There is still quite a wait to do before seeing the game officially released. During The Game Awards ceremony on Dec. 7, however, its release time window was revealed. Black Myth: Wukong is planned to become available in August 2024 on PC and next-gen consoles.

Black Myth: Wukong countdown: Exact start time and date

The game is inspired by the Chinese mythology. Image via Game Science

Black Myth: Wukong still hasn’t a precise release date known at the time of writing. But players now have a time window, which is planned for August 2024. It’s still possible for players to get themselves a countdown set up. Fans have started a Black Myth: Wukong release countdown set for Sept. 30, and it will likely be adjusted when the developer reveals the precise release date.

To help with the wait, you can still look up the short game footage that was shared by outlet IGN in August 2023. You can discover what is reminiscent of Soulslike games. It shows a few threatening bosses to defeat and weapons you’ll have at your disposal, such as spells, in addition to traditional physical weapons.