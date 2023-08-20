Black Myth: Wukong reveals platforms and promising soulslike gameplay

Black Myth Wukong is Chinese developer Game Science’s upcoming Soulslike action RPG, which grabbed the gaming industry’s attention the moment the ambitious title was first revealed in 2020. After the game’s release window was announced earlier this year, we’ve not learned much about the game’s progress since. However, that’s no longer the case as the developer has confirmed the game’s additional platforms, and more exciting gameplay has been revealed via IGN.

In anticipation of the developer’s upcoming presentation for the game, IGN has released gameplay footage as part of its first hands-on preview. The preview shows several aspects of the upcoming Soulslike. This includes several bosses, such as a giant horned creature, a gigantic scorpion-like boss, and another insect-like boss named Centipede Guai, who players fight in a dark cave.

It also shows several spells players can use in the upcoming game. This ranges from offensive spells like the fire spin move to transformation spells that transform the player’s character into a toxic spewing creature. The preview also confirms the Black Myth Wukong will launch for PC and next-gen consoles only.

It’s worth noting that gameplay from the upcoming developer presentation recently leaked online via multiple videos. The videos showed several bosses, some seen in IGN’s preview and locations featured in the game. Black Myth Wukong will also be playable in the upcoming European convention Gamescom, which will also feature a new trailer for the game.

Black Myth Wukong looks to be a very promising soullike with many exciting features. However, several details about the game have yet to be revealed, but some will likely be revealed during the game’s presentation.

