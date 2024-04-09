The 5 best Neal.fun games

If you’ve ever found yourself sitting around looking for a way to kill some time, Neal.fun has been a great source for games that aren’t too complicated but are still really fun to play on a break or while you’re hanging around on your own.

There are plenty of games that you can try on the official website, whether you’re picking up a fan favorite that has gotten plenty of traction in the streaming world or a more obscure pick that not many people might recognize. Overall, there are about 32 different games that you can try out on Neal.fun, but there are a few that either have a good amount of replayability or can help you escape the mundane work world for a few moments.

Here are the five best Neal.fun games to try out in your spare time.

The top Neal.fun games, ranked

Plenty to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ambient Chaos

Although this isn’t really a game you can play, Ambient Chaos is a perfect way to calm yourself during a busy work day, or cause some chaos like its namesake. This game gives you a series of different noise options that you can adjust to your liking, whether you’re trying to simulate a slightly busy coffee shop as you do some work while its raining outside or a tornado outside while you play some lo-fi tunes.

The Wonders of Street View

This isn’t actually a game either, but it is a great way to discover new locations around the world from the comfort of your own home. The Wonders of Street View sends you to random sightseeing spots placed across the globe, from a McDonalds shaped like a plane in Waikato, New Zealand to a building shaped like a giant basket in Newark, Ohio. If you’re trying to find your next vacation destination without needing to hunt for yourself, this game could be perfect for you and your friends.

Absurd Trolley Problems

There might not be much replayability with Absurd Trolley Problems, but it does help question your own morality when faced with almost impossible decisions. This game throws a series of different trolley problems at the player, forcing them to decide which of the two parties will be sacrificed if it was necessary. You can also see how many people agreed and disagreed with your opinion after you’ve made your choice.

The Password Game

The Password Game is a great choice for those who like overcoming multiple challenges, since this will push you and your creativity to new heights. In this game, players must continuously create an ever-evolving password as new prompts are given to the player to follow. These prompts will continue to ramp up in difficulty, from adding a special character to ensuring that one of the game’s sponsors are included.

Infinite Craft

As the most popular game on Neal.fun, Infinite Craft starts players off with four simple items in their collection. They can be combined to create a whole plethora of different outcomes, and those outcomes can be combined to create even more items. The possibilities for creation are endless, and almost anything can be made from Captain America, Taylor Swift, and even Godzilla. Keep combining until you get tired of playing, and you’ll still have an almost infinite supply of words to find.

