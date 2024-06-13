A car on a dark street in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.
Image via KT Racing
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown system requirements: PC specs

Get ready.
Josh Challies
Published: Jun 13, 2024 06:02 am

After a long hiatus, a familiar franchise is back with Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, and it’s racing onto PC and consoles—but you’ll have to hit the required specs with the former if you want to play the game.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown features an open-world environment with plenty of customization for your character and a wide array of vehicles when the game launches on Sept. 12.

If you want to ensure your PC is ready to cruise around Hong Kong and you can run Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown without encountering issues, we’ve got all the PC requirements below.

Please note the PC requirements have been listed for the Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown demo and are subject to change for the full release.

A screenshot of a Ferrari dealership in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.
Make your choice. Image via KT Racing

The recommended PC requirements for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown enables you to play at medium 1080p with 60FPS. We’ve listed them all below.

Operating SystemWindows 10
ProcessorIntel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800x
Memory12GB RAM
GraphicsNvidia GeForce RTX 2080, 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6700, 10GB
NetworkHigh-Speed Internet connection
DirectXVersion 12
Disk Space50GB

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown High Specification requirements

The High Specification requirements for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown allow you to play at high 1440p and 60 FPS. You can see the requirements below.

Operating SystemWindows 10
ProcessorIntel Core i9-14900k or AMD Ryzen 5 7900X
Memory16GB RAM
GraphicsNvidia GeForce RTX 4070, 12GB or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, 16GB
NetworkHigh-Speed Internet connection
DirectXVersion 12
Disk Space50GB

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Performance Specification requirement

For the Performance Specification in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, your PC has to meet these specs to play at ultra 2160 at 60 FPS.

Operating SystemWindows 10
ProcessorIntel Core i9-14900K or AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
Memory32GB RAM
GraphicsNvidia GeForce RTX 4090, 24GB
NetworkHigh-Speed Internet connection
DirectXVersion 12
Disk Space50GB
