Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown system requirements: PC specs

After a long hiatus, a familiar franchise is back with Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, and it’s racing onto PC and consoles—but you’ll have to hit the required specs with the former if you want to play the game.

Recommended Videos

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown features an open-world environment with plenty of customization for your character and a wide array of vehicles when the game launches on Sept. 12.

If you want to ensure your PC is ready to cruise around Hong Kong and you can run Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown without encountering issues, we’ve got all the PC requirements below.

Please note the PC requirements have been listed for the Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown demo and are subject to change for the full release.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown recommended PC requirements

Make your choice. Image via KT Racing

The recommended PC requirements for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown enables you to play at medium 1080p with 60FPS. We’ve listed them all below.

Operating System Windows 10 Processor Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800x Memory 12GB RAM Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6700, 10GB Network High-Speed Internet connection DirectX Version 12 Disk Space 50GB

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown High Specification requirements

The High Specification requirements for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown allow you to play at high 1440p and 60 FPS. You can see the requirements below.

Operating System Windows 10 Processor Intel Core i9-14900k or AMD Ryzen 5 7900X Memory 16GB RAM Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, 12GB or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, 16GB Network High-Speed Internet connection DirectX Version 12 Disk Space 50GB

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Performance Specification requirement

For the Performance Specification in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, your PC has to meet these specs to play at ultra 2160 at 60 FPS.

Operating System Windows 10 Processor Intel Core i9-14900K or AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Memory 32GB RAM Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, 24GB Network High-Speed Internet connection DirectX Version 12 Disk Space 50GB

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy