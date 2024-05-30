A McLaren in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.
Image via Nacon
Category:
General

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown release countdown: Exact start time and date

The long wait is coming to an end.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: May 30, 2024 09:33 am

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown’s release date has finally been shared and the countdown is on for the long-awaited revival of the franchise.

Recommended Videos

A whopping 13 years after the previous entry in the series, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown places players on the streets of Hong Kong with supercars to get behind the wheel of, and property across the island to purchase.

If you can’t contain your excitement and want to know exactly how long is left until you can dive into Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, we’ve got all the details you need.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown release time and date

An offroad car in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.
The streets are waiting. Image via Nacon

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will be released on Sept. 12 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam. However, players who purchase different versions of the game will be eligible for early access.

The Gold Edition of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown provides seven days of early access to the full game from Sept. 5, while the Silver Sharps and Silver Streets Editions provide two days of early access from Sept. 10.

An official launch time for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown has not been announced by developer Nacon but the listing on the PlayStation store suggests the game will be available at 1am PT/3am CT/4am ET/9am BST/6pm AEST.

You can find out exactly how long is left to wait until Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is released with our countdown below, which is set for Sept. 12 at 3am CT.

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
1
4
:
6
:
1
6
:
5
0
:
5
9
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Bloodborne fans are once again desperate for any remaster news at upcoming State of Play
Maria sitting in a chair for Bloodborne: The Old Hunters.
Maria sitting in a chair for Bloodborne: The Old Hunters.
Maria sitting in a chair for Bloodborne: The Old Hunters.
Category: General
General
Bloodborne fans are once again desperate for any remaster news at upcoming State of Play
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 30, 2024
Read Article PlayStation’s May 30 State of Play leak includes Monster Hunter: Wilds, new FnaF, and more
Arid scenery with Monster Hunter Wilds hunter facing a faraway rock and Rathian.
Arid scenery with Monster Hunter Wilds hunter facing a faraway rock and Rathian.
Arid scenery with Monster Hunter Wilds hunter facing a faraway rock and Rathian.
Category: General
General
PlayStation’s May 30 State of Play leak includes Monster Hunter: Wilds, new FnaF, and more
Adam Newell Adam Newell May 30, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Bloodborne fans are once again desperate for any remaster news at upcoming State of Play
Maria sitting in a chair for Bloodborne: The Old Hunters.
Category: General
General
Bloodborne fans are once again desperate for any remaster news at upcoming State of Play
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 30, 2024
Read Article PlayStation’s May 30 State of Play leak includes Monster Hunter: Wilds, new FnaF, and more
Arid scenery with Monster Hunter Wilds hunter facing a faraway rock and Rathian.
Category: General
General
PlayStation’s May 30 State of Play leak includes Monster Hunter: Wilds, new FnaF, and more
Adam Newell Adam Newell May 30, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 30, 2024
Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.