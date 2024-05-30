Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown release countdown: Exact start time and date

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown’s release date has finally been shared and the countdown is on for the long-awaited revival of the franchise.

A whopping 13 years after the previous entry in the series, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown places players on the streets of Hong Kong with supercars to get behind the wheel of, and property across the island to purchase.

If you can’t contain your excitement and want to know exactly how long is left until you can dive into Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, we’ve got all the details you need.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown release time and date

The streets are waiting. Image via Nacon

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will be released on Sept. 12 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam. However, players who purchase different versions of the game will be eligible for early access.

The Gold Edition of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown provides seven days of early access to the full game from Sept. 5, while the Silver Sharps and Silver Streets Editions provide two days of early access from Sept. 10.

An official launch time for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown has not been announced by developer Nacon but the listing on the PlayStation store suggests the game will be available at 1am PT/3am CT/4am ET/9am BST/6pm AEST.

You can find out exactly how long is left to wait until Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is released with our countdown below, which is set for Sept. 12 at 3am CT.

