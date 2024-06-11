Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown car list: All cars available so far

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is roaring into view after a long wait, and there’s plenty to get excited about, with the game promising a huge list of cars you can get behind the wheel of.

After several delays, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will release on Sept. 12 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, reviving the franchise a whopping 13 years since the previous entry in the series.

Though the full list of available cars hasn’t been officially revealed, we’ve already had a deep insight into the vehicles we can enjoy, and you can find everything we know so far below.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Steam Next Fest Demo: Full car list

Tokyo Drift. Image via KT Racing

The following cars are available to try as part of the Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Steam Next Fest Demo, playable until June 19. There are 16 cars available for purchase and 11 cars available for Test Drive.

The car categories in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown are:

Daily Drivers (DD)

Grand Tourers (GT)

Cross-Country (CC)

Supercars (S)

Hypercars (H)

Car Name Car Class Status Ford Mustang GT DD (Starter Car) Buyable Nissan 370Z DD (Starter Car) Buyable Alpine A110 Legende DD (Starter Car) Buyable Mercedes SLK 55 AMG DD Buyable Ford Mustang 390 Fastback DD Buyable Citroen 2CV DD Buyable Volkswagen Beetle 1300S DD Buyable Audi TT RS Coupe DD Buyable Alfa Romeo Mito Quadrifoglio Verde DD Buyable Abarth 500 DD Buyable Lancia Delta HF Integrale DD Buyable Mercedes G65 Final Edition CC Buyable Ford F-150 CC Buyable Audi Q7 V12 CC Buyable Buggy CC Buyable Porsche Cayenne Turbi CC Buyable Aston Martin DB11 GT Test Drive Only Porsche Taycan Turbo S GT Test Drive Only Jaguar E-Type GT Test Drive Only BMW M4 Competition GT Test Drive Only Ferrari 812 Superfast S Test Drive Only Chevrolet Corvette C7 ZR1 S Test Drive Only Nissan GTR S Test Drive Only Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe S Test Drive Only Alfa Romeo 4C Spider S Test Drive Only Porsche 918 Spyder H Test Drive Only Koenigsegg Agera RS H Test Drive Only

