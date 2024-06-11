Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown car list: All cars available so far

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is roaring into view after a long wait, and there’s plenty to get excited about, with the game promising a huge list of cars you can get behind the wheel of.
After several delays, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will release on Sept. 12 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, reviving the franchise a whopping 13 years since the previous entry in the series.
Though the full list of available cars hasn’t been officially revealed, we’ve already had a deep insight into the vehicles we can enjoy, and you can find everything we know so far below.
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Steam Next Fest Demo: Full car list
The following cars are available to try as part of the Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Steam Next Fest Demo, playable until June 19. There are 16 cars available for purchase and 11 cars available for Test Drive.
The car categories in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown are:
- Daily Drivers (DD)
- Grand Tourers (GT)
- Cross-Country (CC)
- Supercars (S)
- Hypercars (H)
|Car Name
|Car Class
|Status
|Ford Mustang GT
|DD (Starter Car)
|Buyable
|Nissan 370Z
|DD (Starter Car)
|Buyable
|Alpine A110 Legende
|DD (Starter Car)
|Buyable
|Mercedes SLK 55 AMG
|DD
|Buyable
|Ford Mustang 390 Fastback
|DD
|Buyable
|Citroen 2CV
|DD
|Buyable
|Volkswagen Beetle 1300S
|DD
|Buyable
|Audi TT RS Coupe
|DD
|Buyable
|Alfa Romeo Mito Quadrifoglio Verde
|DD
|Buyable
|
|Abarth 500
|DD
|Buyable
|Lancia Delta HF Integrale
|DD
|Buyable
|Mercedes G65 Final Edition
|CC
|Buyable
|Ford F-150
|CC
|Buyable
|Audi Q7 V12
|CC
|Buyable
|Buggy
|CC
|Buyable
|Porsche Cayenne Turbi
|CC
|Buyable
|Aston Martin DB11
|GT
|Test Drive Only
|Porsche Taycan Turbo S
|GT
|Test Drive Only
|Jaguar E-Type
|GT
|Test Drive Only
|BMW M4 Competition
|GT
|Test Drive Only
|Ferrari 812 Superfast
|S
|Test Drive Only
|Chevrolet Corvette C7 ZR1
|S
|Test Drive Only
|Nissan GTR
|S
|Test Drive Only
|Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe
|S
|Test Drive Only
|Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
|S
|Test Drive Only
|Porsche 918 Spyder
|H
|Test Drive Only
|Koenigsegg Agera RS
|H
|Test Drive Only