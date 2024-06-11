A screenshot of a Ferrari dealership in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown car list: All cars available so far

Plenty of options.
Josh Challies
Published: Jun 11, 2024 05:41 am

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is roaring into view after a long wait, and there’s plenty to get excited about, with the game promising a huge list of cars you can get behind the wheel of.

After several delays, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will release on Sept. 12 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, reviving the franchise a whopping 13 years since the previous entry in the series.

Though the full list of available cars hasn’t been officially revealed, we’ve already had a deep insight into the vehicles we can enjoy, and you can find everything we know so far below.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Steam Next Fest Demo: Full car list

A Nissan GTR in an environment in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.
Image via KT Racing

The following cars are available to try as part of the Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Steam Next Fest Demo, playable until June 19. There are 16 cars available for purchase and 11 cars available for Test Drive.

The car categories in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown are:

  • Daily Drivers (DD)
  • Grand Tourers (GT)
  • Cross-Country (CC)
  • Supercars (S)
  • Hypercars (H)
Car NameCar ClassStatus
Ford Mustang GTDD (Starter Car)Buyable
Nissan 370ZDD (Starter Car)Buyable
Alpine A110 LegendeDD (Starter Car)Buyable
Mercedes SLK 55 AMGDDBuyable
Ford Mustang 390 FastbackDDBuyable
Citroen 2CVDDBuyable
Volkswagen Beetle 1300SDDBuyable
Audi TT RS CoupeDDBuyable
Alfa Romeo Mito Quadrifoglio VerdeDDBuyable
Abarth 500DDBuyable
Lancia Delta HF IntegraleDDBuyable
Mercedes G65 Final EditionCCBuyable
Ford F-150CCBuyable
Audi Q7 V12CCBuyable
BuggyCCBuyable
Porsche Cayenne TurbiCCBuyable
Aston Martin DB11GTTest Drive Only
Porsche Taycan Turbo SGTTest Drive Only
Jaguar E-TypeGTTest Drive Only
BMW M4 CompetitionGTTest Drive Only
Ferrari 812 SuperfastSTest Drive Only
Chevrolet Corvette C7 ZR1STest Drive Only
Nissan GTRSTest Drive Only
Shelby Cobra Daytona CoupeSTest Drive Only
Alfa Romeo 4C SpiderSTest Drive Only
Porsche 918 SpyderHTest Drive Only
Koenigsegg Agera RSHTest Drive Only
