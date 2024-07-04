Team Liquid teams get OK to wear Pride jerseys at Saudi Arabia’s Esports World Cup

Team Liquid’s esports teams competing in the 2024 Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia this month have been given the green light to wear Pride jerseys.

There were question marks around whether TL players would be allowed to don rainbow-emblazoned shirts while at the $60 million, multi-title event, especially after Saudi Arabia’s crackdowns over rainbow-coloured toys and clothing. These worries were today allayed, with online reporter Rod Breslau confirming the org “has been permitted to and will wear Pride jerseys” at the Boulevard City tourneys.

A whopping $60 million is on the line in Riyadh. Image via Esports World Cup

This jersey permission is particularly significant given the strict legal and social environment in Saudi Arabia regarding LGBTQ+ rights. Same-sex sexual activity is illegal in Saudi Arabia, and there have been reports of discrimination and violence against LGBTQ+ individuals. The country’s legal framework does not recognize or protect LGBTQ+ rights.

The decision to permit Pride jerseys could be seen as part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to modernize and open up its tourism industry, a strategy that includes significant investments in sports and entertainment to improve its global image under their government-backed sports organization Riyadh Season.

For fans, the permission to don Pride jerseys represents more than just a sartorial choice; it symbolizes a victory for inclusivity and acceptance. Additionally, the decision demonstrates voices advocating for inclusivity may be heard and respected. Some are already celebrating it as an opportunity to be recognized, while others have said on X (formerly Twitter) they hope it encourages other countries and orgs to do the same.

There are others who have expressed doubts though, with some suggesting any players that opt in to wearing the jersey “may not come home.”

Liquid is competing in 13 titles in Riyadh, including League of Legends, Dota 2, and Counter-Strike 2. The org has already scooped up 60 points towards the grand standings thanks to its Mobile Legends: Bang Bang roster’s performance in the $3 million MLBB Mid Season Cup, which started early.

The majority of the World Cup events are slated to begin across the first week of July. It is considered a follow-up to the scrapped Gamers8 series.

