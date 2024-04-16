‘Life changing prize money’: Esports World Cup offering record-breaking prize pool for LoL, CS2, Fortnite, and more

With a total prize pool surpassing $60 million, the inaugural Esports World Cup will take place this summer in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event organized by the Esports World Cup Foundation will feature top clubs and esports athletes competing in 20 competitions across 19 gaming titles.

Promising “life-changing prize money,” the Esports World Cup this Summer will include popular games like League of Legends, Apex Legends, Counter-Strike 2, and Fortnite. This record-breaking prize pool for the event surpasses all previous benchmarks in esports history, including the $45 million of last year’s Gamers8, which also took place in Riyadh.

How the record-breaking prize pool will be divided. Image via Esports World Cup Foundation.

Ralf Reichert, CEO of Esports World Cup Foundation, expressed pride in this monumental achievement, highlighting its significance beyond mere numbers. “Setting the record for the largest esports prize pool is a remarkable achievement,” said Reichert, “but what I’m most proud of is the positive message this sends to the wider esports and gaming community.” The large sum stands as “testament” of the Foundation’s investment to “the future of global esports,” continued Reichert, who also expressed his commitment to esports fans and players alike.

But amidst the fervor surrounding the event and its prize pool, controversies loom large, stemming from the host country’s discriminatory laws. In the past, Saudi Arabia’s legal framework, based on traditional Islamic law, has drawn criticism in several arenas, including esports, for its stance on LGBTQ+ rights and gender equality.

The decision to hold the Esports World Cup in Riyadh has reignited discussions about the ethical implications of hosting major events in locations with contentious human rights records. Past incidents in the esports industry, such as the swift termination of partnerships due to public backlash, underscore the sensitivity of the gaming community to such matters.

Several of the games in the World Cup also feature LGBT+ characters. Image via Blizzard

Various communities online have voiced their concerns through social media platforms in the past few months, especially on X and Reddit. Reddit in particular has seen a surge in posts questioning the ethical implications of supporting the event and the organizations participating, with some even calling out a boycotting of the event, urging fans not to follow the event online or on-site. And as more and more esports are directly and indirectly receiving support from Saudi Arabia, those games’ respective LGBT+ communities have sometimes struggled to square their love of esports with the reality of such partnerships.

The Esports World Cup organizers say the event will not be funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, but instead be made up of a combination of the host nation’s funding and sponsorship deals, according to CNN.

As the Esports World Cup prepares to make history with its unprecedented prize pool, it does so against a backdrop of ethical scrutiny and calls for accountability from the gaming community. And while the allure of life-changing rewards is undeniable, the event and its participants’ legacy may ultimately be shaped by how it navigates the complex intersection of sports, ethics, and social responsibility.

