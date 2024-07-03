Image Credit: Bethesda
Have an ad free account?
Esports World Cup 2024 League of Legends live scores and standings

Only one shot at the prize.
Cecilia Ciocchetti
|
Published: Jul 3, 2024 12:29 am

There are just four days to determine the best team participating in the League of Legends tournament at the Esports World Cup. Starting July 4, eight teams amongst the best in the world will convene in Riyadh to take home first place, $400,000 USD, and a thousand Club Points for the main leaderboard.

Each team in the EWC 2024 earns Club Points based on their competition results, which are then added to the main leaderboard. Among the participants you can find reigning League World Champions T1, the 2024 MSI champions Gen.G (both favorites for the win) as well as international League powerhouses like Bilibili Gaming, G2 Esports, and Team Liquid. This new tournament will be played out on a single elimination bracket with best-of-threes quarterfinals and best-of-fives semifinals and grand finals.

The competition will be streamed on EWC’s Twitch Channel, but you can stay up-to-date with all the scores and standings for the 2024 League tournament here.

League EWC: Bracket stage scores and schedule

EWC League of Legends tournament
Current bracket for the 2024 League of Legends Esports World Cup. Image via Liquipedia

July 4, 2024

  • 10am CT: Bilibili Gaming vs T1
  • 12pm CT: Team Liquid vs Fnatic

July 5, 2024

  • 10am CT: Gen.G Esports vs Top Esports
  • 12pm CT: G2 Esports vs FlyQuest

July 6, 2024

  • 10am CT: Semi Final
  • 1pm CT: Semi Final

July 7, 2024

  • 1pm CT: Grand Finals
Author
