Esports World Cup 2024 League of Legends live scores and standings

There are just four days to determine the best team participating in the League of Legends tournament at the Esports World Cup. Starting July 4, eight teams amongst the best in the world will convene in Riyadh to take home first place, $400,000 USD, and a thousand Club Points for the main leaderboard.

Each team in the EWC 2024 earns Club Points based on their competition results, which are then added to the main leaderboard. Among the participants you can find reigning League World Champions T1, the 2024 MSI champions Gen.G (both favorites for the win) as well as international League powerhouses like Bilibili Gaming, G2 Esports, and Team Liquid. This new tournament will be played out on a single elimination bracket with best-of-threes quarterfinals and best-of-fives semifinals and grand finals.

The competition will be streamed on EWC’s Twitch Channel, but you can stay up-to-date with all the scores and standings for the 2024 League tournament here.

League EWC: Bracket stage scores and schedule

Current bracket for the 2024 League of Legends Esports World Cup. Image via Liquipedia

July 4, 2024

10am CT: Bilibili Gaming vs T1

12pm CT: Team Liquid vs Fnatic

July 5, 2024

10am CT: Gen.G Esports vs Top Esports

12pm CT: G2 Esports vs FlyQuest

July 6, 2024

10am CT: Semi Final

1pm CT: Semi Final

July 7, 2024

1pm CT: Grand Finals

