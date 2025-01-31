Sony’s newest DMCA claim is Bloodborne fans’ latest source of pure hopium

Never give up on your dreams, gamers. Even if that dream is a remake, remaster, or PC port of a 10-year-old PS4 exclusive that hasn’t seen the light of day since its DLC was released.

FromSoftware has made some absolute classic games over the years. The developer has worked on the Armored Core series, then created an entirely new genre with Dark Souls, a game of the year winner with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and then unleashed Elden Ring, which some make the argument for as one of the best games ever made.

Keep the dream alive, good Hunters. Image via FromSoftware

And then there’s Bloodborne, the little PS4 exclusive that could (kind of). It sold well over seven million copies on that console alone, and everyone between its most hardcore fans and even the most casual gamers want to see it brought back with a remaster.

Bloodborne was locked at 30 FPS on PS4, hampered by the technology of its time. But a mod (hack) that unlocked the framerate to make it a clean 60 FPS is the closest that gamers had gotten to the dream of a Bloodborne experience that actually ran on modern hardware standards. But now, that dream is dead—which just means the dream is alive and well in the Bloodborne fandom.

First released almost four years ago to the day, the 60 FPS patch has been shut down by a DMCA from Sony Interactive Entertainment, according to the mod’s creator, Lance McDonald.

“On February 21st, 2021, I created and released a patch for Bloodborne which makes the game run at 60 FPS,” McDonald said today on Twitter/X. “Today I received a DMCA takedown notification on behalf of Sony Interactive Entertainment asking that I remove links to the patch I posted on the internet, so I’ve now done so.”

It’s an expected development, as modding a PS4 Pro to use the patch is not exactly legal. And so the mod is now gone from the internet. And as you may have guessed, the community has taken this as another reason to hope for that ever-elusive remaster or PC port.

“Does this mean the inevitable??” one person replied. “They’re just paving the way for a 10th anniversary announcement,” said another. Indeed, 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of Bloodborne, so if a remaster and PC port were to ever become a thing, it would be this year. Maybe.

Recent developments saw Bloodborne playable at 60 FPS on PC via an emulator, furthering the bloodthirst for a re-release. Also, last year, FromSoftware leader and Bloodborne creator Hidetaka Miyazaki gave further hope for it in an interview.

“I know for a fact these guys want a Bloodborne PC port,” Miyazaki said of FromSoftware devs in the interview. “If I say I want one, I’ll get in trouble as well. But it’s nothing I’m opposed to.”

For now, Bloodborne and its stellar expansion, The Old Hunters, are still up for purchase and playable on PS5 via PS4 backwards compatibility. But it’s still locked at 30 FPS and performs as it did 10 years ago. Maybe, just maybe, that could be changing soon, and for Bloodborne fans, that hope will always linger.

