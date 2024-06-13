Bloodborne creator revives hope for PC port: ‘Not something I’d be opposed to’

Hope is still intact for what’s seemingly one of gaming’s biggest wishlist asks: a PC port or remaster of Bloodborne.

Recommended Videos

The 2015 hit game from FromSoftware and legendary creator Hidetaka Miyazaki remains a PlayStation 4 exclusive, but a recent interview with PCGamer may have just injected even more hope for PC gamers like a last-second Blood Vial to remain in the fight.

Keep the dream alive. Image via Sony

“I know for a fact these guys want a Bloodborne PC port,” Miyazaki said about fellow FromSoftware devs in the interview. “If I say I want one, I’ll get in trouble as well. But it’s nothing I’m opposed to.”

Bloodborne is an all-time favorite game for many gamers, myself included, especially fans of the Dark Souls series and other games like it, such as Elden Ring or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Miyazaki and FromSoftware’s track record stands on its own merit, and players everywhere want to experience the 30 FPS-locked PS4 classic on new hardware.

“Obviously, as one of the creators of Bloodborne, my personal, pure honest opinion is I’d love more players to be able to enjoy it,” Miyazaki said. “Especially as a game that is now coming of age, one of those games of the past that gets lost on older hardware—I think any game like that, it’d be nice to have an opportunity for more players to be able to experience that and relive this relic of the past. So as far as I’m concerned, that’s definitely not something I’d be opposed to.”

Bloodborne’s 10th anniversary is coming up next year in 2025, and it seems like that would be the perfect opportunity for a PC port or remaster, along with a potential PS5 remaster of the classic Soulsborne title.

But will it happen? Keep that dream alive, gamers. Just watch out for those bloodthirsty lycans and other eldritch horrors while you’re in there.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy