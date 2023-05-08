Sims 4 Satisfaction Points cheat: How to get unlimited points

If you are running short of Satisfaction Points in Sims 4, one cheat code is all you need to get rid of your dilemma. Fortunately for lazy simmers out there, Electronic Arts allows cheating to bypass everyday nuisances, including earning Satisfaction Points, in the wildly popular social simulator.

While the allowance for cheating in Sims 4 may seem surprising, the idea of legal cheat codes isn’t new. Popular video games like Grand Theft Auto V, Skyrim, Call of Duty: Black Ops, and more offer players multiple cheat codes with unique uses. EA deems cheating as a “big part” of Sims 4 and encourages the use of cheat codes for extra fun.

For those looking to earn a ton of Satisfaction Points in a jiffy, we have curated a comprehensive Sims 4 guide stating the cheat code and explaining the process to use it.

Sims 4 Satisfaction Points cheat code 2023: How to enable cheats and use them

First, you’ll need to activate the cheat mode in Sims 4 by using key combinations. The process is slightly different depending on the platform you’re on:

Windows: Ctrl+Shift+C

Ctrl+Shift+C Mac: Cmd+Shift+C

Cmd+Shift+C PlayStation: Press and hold R1, R2, L1 and L2 buttons on your controller

Press and hold R1, R2, L1 and L2 buttons on your controller Xbox: Press and hold RB, RT, LB, and LT buttons on your controller

In the cheat console that shows up, type “testingCheats true” and confirm it. Now, you can use the cheat code for satisfaction points or any other attributes in Sims 4.

The cheat code for Satisfaction Points in Sims 4 is “sims.give_satisfaction_points X,” where X equals the number of satisfaction points you need to get in the game.

For example, if you need 10,000 Satisfaction Points to purchase a particular trait or potion, simply activate this cheat code: “sims.give_satisfaction_points 10000.”

What are Satisfaction Points used for in Sims 4?

You can use Satisfaction Points to purchase Potions, Traits, and other rewarding objects from the Rewards store. Potions can be used to manipulate and boost a sim’s emotion, reverse its age, and also change its size. Traits, on the other hand, can be applied to a sim to give it a new personality.

Note that there’s no limit to purchasing a Potion—you can buy any number of them if you have enough Satisfaction Points. A Trait can be purchased once, but there’s no limit to how many Traits a sim can have.

How do you earn Satisfaction Points without cheat codes in Sims 4?

If you are willing to take up the challenge by not using cheat codes, this section is for you. Earning Satisfaction Points through the legit process is pretty difficult, so be prepared to invest time and energy.

You can earn Satisfaction Points by completing Aspiration goals and Scenarios or by surviving a haunted house. Note that to access the haunted house, you’ll need the Paranormal Stuff pack. Alternatively, if you have Whims activated in the game, you can complete them to earn some points as well.

As you can imagine, activating the cheat code is definitely the easiest way to hoard Satisfaction Points in Sims 4.