How to solve Wordle: 5-letter words that start with ‘ST’

Web-based puzzle games like Wordle and its many variations have become a popular way to start the day, presenting just enough of a challenge to make it fun, as well as a social element. The game is inspired by the classic Mastermind, but with a twist.

Each day, players need to guess a different word in up to six tries, and the only clues are the letters themselves. First you enter a five-letter word of your choice, then get feedback from the game indicating if the letter is in the correct position, in the wrong position, or not in the word at all. After you figure out the word or run out of tries, you can share progress on social media in a specific format.

If you’ve been playing Wordle long enough, you’ve probably found or developed a strategy that can guarantee your win on most days. You still may, however, find yourself stuck with a mere two letters in the beginning of the word, like “ST,” for example. That usually happens when you can’t think of a word or when there are too many.

In case you’re struggling, below is a list of words you can try.

Five-letter words starting with “ST” to try

STACK

STAFF

STAGE

STAGY

STAID

STAIN

STAIR

STAKE

STALE

STALK

STALL

STAMP

STAND

STANG

STANK

STAPH

STARE

STARK

START

STASH

STATE

STATS

STAVE

STEAD

STEAK

STEAL

STEAM

STEED

STEEL

STEEP

STEER

STEIN

STELE

STENO

STENT

STERE

STERN

STICH

STICK

STIED

STIES

STIFF

STILE

STILL

STILT

STING

STINK

STINT

STIPE

STOUT

STOVE

STRAP

STRAW

STRAY

STREP

STREW

STRIA

STRIP

STROP

STROW

STRUM

STRUT

STUCK

STUDS

STUDY

STUFF

STULL

STUMP

STUMS

STUNG

STUNK

STUNS

STUNT

STUPA

STUPE

STURT

STYLE

STYLL

That is quite a long list, and a lot of them are common words likely to appear on Wordle at some point. The most important thing you need to do, if you haven’t yet, is to find your vowel or vowels, which will significantly narrow down the list above.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT) to avoid losing your streak.