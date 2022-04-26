How to solve Wordle: 5-letter words that start with ‘H’

Wordle, the word-guessing puzzle created by Josh Wardle, is one of the most popular games of the year, and solving the challenge has become a daily ritual for many players. Each day, a new word pops up, and you have six guesses to figure out what that word is—with no clues except for the individual letters.
Most days will be easy enough. If you have been playing Wordle and its variations for a while, you have probably found or developed a strategy to complete the challenge. But even the best players may find themselves stuck, either because they can’t think of any words with the letters they have or because there are too many options.
Words starting with ‘H’, for example, are not always the first to come to mind, but there are more than enough of them. If you know your daily Wordle starts with that, you can check the list below for ideas.
Five-letter words starting with ‘H’ to try on Wordle
HABIT
HAIKU
HAIRY
HAKIM
HALAL
HALON
HALVE
HAMES
HAMMY
HAMZA
HANDY
HAPPY
HARDY
HAREM
HARRY
HARSH
HASTE
HASTY
HATCH
HAUGH
HAUNT
HAUTE
HAVEN
HAVER
HAVOC
HAZEL
HEADY
HEART
HEATH
HEAVE
HEAVY
HEDGE
HEFTY
HEIST
HELIX
HELLO
HENCE
HENNA
HENRY
HERON
HERTZ
HEIGHT
HIJAB
HIJRA
HILLY
HINGE
HIPPO
HIPPY
HITCH
HIVES
HOARD
HOARY
HOBBY
HOCUS
HOGAN
HOIST
HOKEY
HOKUM
HOLEY
HOLLU
HOMER
HOMEY
HONEY
HONKY
HONOR
HOOCH
HOOEY
HOOKY
HOOTS
HORDE
HORNY
HORSE
HORST
HOTEL
HOTLY
HOUND
HOUSE
HOVEL
HOVER
HOWDY
HUBBY
HUFFY
HULLO
HUMAN
HUMIC
HUMID
HUMOR
HUMUS
HUNCH
HUNKS
HUNKY
HURRY
HUSKY
HUSSY
HUTCH
HYDRA
HYDRO
HYENA
HYMEN
HYPER
That is a long list, but we’ve tested all of the words above and they are valid Wordle guesses. One thing you can do to narrow down your options is check which ones have the vowels you’re looking for. You can also avoid more uncommon words or plural forms because the game prioritizes common vocabulary and won’t have a plural form for the word of the day.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around midnight CT) to avoid losing your streak.