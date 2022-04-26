How to solve Wordle: 5-letter words that start with ‘H’

Wordle, the word-guessing puzzle created by Josh Wardle, is one of the most popular games of the year, and solving the challenge has become a daily ritual for many players. Each day, a new word pops up, and you have six guesses to figure out what that word is—with no clues except for the individual letters.

Most days will be easy enough. If you have been playing Wordle and its variations for a while, you have probably found or developed a strategy to complete the challenge. But even the best players may find themselves stuck, either because they can’t think of any words with the letters they have or because there are too many options.

Words starting with ‘H’, for example, are not always the first to come to mind, but there are more than enough of them. If you know your daily Wordle starts with that, you can check the list below for ideas.

Five-letter words starting with ‘H’ to try on Wordle

HABIT

HAIKU

HAIRY

HAKIM

HALAL

HALON

HALVE

HAMES

HAMMY

HAMZA

HANDY

HAPPY

HARDY

HAREM

HARRY

HARSH

HASTE

HASTY

HATCH

HAUGH

HAUNT

HAUTE

HAVEN

HAVER

HAVOC

HAZEL

HEADY

HEART

HEATH

HEAVE

HEAVY

HEDGE

HEFTY

HEIST

HELIX

HELLO

HENCE

HENNA

HENRY

HERON

HERTZ

HEIGHT

HIJAB

HIJRA

HILLY

HINGE

HIPPO

HIPPY

HITCH

HIVES

HOARD

HOARY

HOBBY

HOCUS

HOGAN

HOIST

HOKEY

HOKUM

HOLEY

HOLLU

HOMER

HOMEY

HONEY

HONKY

HONOR

HOOCH

HOOEY

HOOKY

HOOTS

HORDE

HORNY

HORSE

HORST

HOTEL

HOTLY

HOUND

HOUSE

HOVEL

HOVER

HOWDY

HUBBY

HUFFY

HULLO

HUMAN

HUMIC

HUMID

HUMOR

HUMUS

HUNCH

HUNKS

HUNKY

HURRY

HUSKY

HUSSY

HUTCH

HYDRA

HYDRO

HYENA

HYMEN

HYPER

That is a long list, but we’ve tested all of the words above and they are valid Wordle guesses. One thing you can do to narrow down your options is check which ones have the vowels you’re looking for. You can also avoid more uncommon words or plural forms because the game prioritizes common vocabulary and won’t have a plural form for the word of the day.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around midnight CT) to avoid losing your streak.