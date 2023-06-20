The wait is almost over.

Players will soon be able to test out Ubisoft’s first-person shooter XDefiant during the game’s open beta but may well be asking if they can preload the game.

Incorporating feedback from the game’s recent closed beta, the open beta will run from June 21 to 23 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, ahead of the game’s official launch “later this summer”.

With the beta open to everyone, there is no need to sign up and you simply need to download the game, and we’ve got everything you need to know about preloading the XDefiant open beta.

How to preload the XDefiant open beta on PC

Gather your crew. Image via Ubisoft

If you are playing on PC, you will be able to preload or update XDefiant ahead of the open beta starting June 16.

First, make sure you have downloaded Ubisoft Connect PC, as you will need this in order to launch the game during the open beta.

Select the “Games” tab in Ubisoft Connect on your PC. Scroll to the “My Games” section. Choose the “XDefiant” title. Select either “Preload” or “Update.”

How to preload the XDefiant open beta on PlayStation

PlayStation players have two options for preloading the XDefiant open beta, the first of which is simply updating their game.

Alternatively, uninstall the previous XDefiant you had installed, then reinstall the XDefiant Open Session from your PlayStation Library.

How to preload the XDefiant open beta on Xbox

If you are playing on Xbox, you will need to uninstall the XDefiant closed beta and install the XDefiant Open Session.

Fear not if your group of friends is spread across multiple platforms, as XDefiant will fully support crossplay capabilities in both its open beta and the full launch later this year.

XDefiant will also support cross-progression, which allows players to keep their progression, stats, and cosmetic purchases across any platform.

