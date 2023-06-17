XDefiant Roadmap explained: New factions, weapons, and maps

XDefiant already has loads of content planned.

An enemy trooper crouches and shoots at an opponent, holding a shield to protect them, in a market in XDefiant.
Earlier this week, the team at XDefiant revealed a plethora of information regarding its upcoming launch and the Year One roadmap. Prior to these announcements, we did not know when XDefiant was launching, how much content would be available upon its release, and what the developers had planned post-launch.

After the announcements, we know that the free-to-play FPS is releasing sometime during the summer of 2023 and there will be an open beta starting on June 20. Furthermore, the developers revealed every piece of content to will be included in the game when it launches and a full roadmap for the first four seasons. This new content includes weapons, maps, battle passes, and factions.

XDefiant Year One roadmap content

As of now, there are no confirmed release dates for any of these seasons. However, if we assume that XDefiant officially launches by the start of August, then there will likely be a new season every two to three months. This gives the developers plenty of time to release all four of the currently planned seasons within XDefiant’s first year.

Speaking of the first four seasons, you can see what content is planned for each one below.

XDefiant Season One

  • Faction Codename: Ruby
  • Three new weapons
  • Three new maps
  • 90 Tier Battle Pass

XDefiant Season Two

  • Faction Codename: Buzz
  • Three new weapons
  • Three new maps
  • 90 Tier Battle Pass

XDefiant Season 3

  • Faction Codename: Orchard
  • Three new weapons
  • Three new maps
  • 90 Tier Battle Pass

XDefiant Season 4

  • Faction Codename: Horde
  • Three new weapons
  • Three new maps
  • 90 Tier Battle Pass

In addition to this, the developers are also planning to implement new arena and progression modes, a ranked mode, private matches, caster cams, and a welcome playlist for beginners. The fact all of this content is already planned bodes well for the future of XDefiant, but we’ll have to wait and see if the developers can stick to this roadmap after the game officially launches later this summer.

