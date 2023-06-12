How to join the XDefiant open beta

Earlier today at the Ubisoft Forward presentation, some news was revealed in regard to the release date of XDefiant. While the developers did provide a concrete date, we know that the FPS is officially launching sometime later this summer in 2023. Before that happens, though, Ubisoft is giving everyone a chance to experience XDefiant with an open beta.

Back in April, there was a closed beta for XDefiant that was only available for players who received a code. Though there were plenty of codes to go around, not everyone who wanted to play the game got the chance to. Now, that’s all changing, as the open beta will allow any player to download XDefiant. If you want to learn more about how to ensure you get access to the open beta, check out the guide below.

How to get into the XDefiant open beta

For starters, the XDefiant open beta begins on June 21 and will conclude on June 23 (barring any unforeseen events). Before that time, players will be able to simply download the XDefiant application from their system’s marketplace. Although, if you took part in the closed beta back in April, then you will be able to access the open beta starting on June 20. This was recently announced by the XDefiant Twitter account.

If you played in the Closed Beta, you will be able to play the Open Session a day early (June 20) as we start servers in preparation for the influx of players on June 21.



Access to all players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S will be June 21-23 as we announced in the show! — XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) June 12, 2023

This process is as simple as going to your marketplace (i.e. Ubisoft Connect, PS Store, Microsoft Store, etc.) From there, just type in XDefiant, find its application, and download it. The FPS title is free-to-play, meaning you don’t have to pre-order or purchase anything to play.

When the open beta launches, it will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. If you are on a current-gen console, the XDefiant developers have confirmed that 120Hz will be supported, meaning if you have a capable display, you can crank up your frame rate and experience smooth-as-silk gameplay.

Oh, and PS5 and Xbox X will be running at 120hz. pic.twitter.com/B0kpobVVbZ — Mark Rubin (@PixelsofMark) June 12, 2023

If you are on PC, then you can check out the minimum and recommended requirements for XDefiant before downloading to ensure you meet the required specifications. Also, PC players will need to download Ubisoft Connect or become a Ubisoft+ member if they want to play XDefiant. The game will not be available on traditional marketplaces such as Steam and the Epic Games Store.

After the open beta has concluded on June 23, players will have to wait patiently before the full game releases sometime during the latter half of summer.

About the author