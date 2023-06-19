Does XDefiant support crossplay?

As XDefiant gears up for another open beta and its full release later this summer, some fans are curious about whether or not the new FPS supports full crossplay capabilities. Crossplay is becoming the standard in modern multiplayer titles. It basically allows players to party up with anyone else, regardless of if they’re on the same platform or a different one.

With XDefiant coming out for both last-generation and current-generation consoles as well as PC, the topic of crossplay becomes vital for the fanbase. Below, you can see exactly whether or not XDefiant will support crossplay at launch and how it will work if it does.

Will XDefiant have crossplay?

Fortunately for all players with friends on different platforms, XDefiant will fully support all crossplay functionality at its launch as well as in the upcoming open beta. The new FPS from Ubisoft also had full crossplay support during its recent closed beta, and the feature worked flawlessly for many players who took advantage of it.

With crossplay enabled, you will also run into players on other platforms when playing XDefiant. Your lobbies could be full of players from Xbox, PlayStation, and PC with the features turned on.

In addition to crossplay, XDefiant also supports cross-progression. This means players can keep their progression, stats, and cosmetic purchases across any platform. So, for example, if I mainly play XDefiant on PC but also want to play on PlayStation 5, I can use the same account across both platforms.

Can you turn crossplay off in XDefiant?

If you don’t want to run into players from other platforms, you are fully capable of turning crossplay off in XDefiant. To do this, simply navigate to your settings, go to the “Account and Network” tab, and disable the crossplay option from there.

Related: Is XDefiant on Steam?

This will make it so you only play with players on the same platform as you. However, you will also not be able to party up with friends on different platforms.

XDefiant launches into its open beta starting on June 20, and the full game will be released sometime during the summer of 2023.

About the author