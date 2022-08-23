Despite the first CGI trailer being shown over eight years ago, Dead Island 2’s release date has finally been announced alongside a new gameplay and CGI trailer. According to the reveal, the game will be arriving on PC and consoles as early as Feb. 3, 2023. To prepare, many fans who have been waiting for years are eagerly looking to pre-order the game.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to pre-order Dead Island 2 and get the pre-order bonus.

How to pre-order Dead Island 2

The pre-order bonus for Dead Island 2 includes the Memories of Banoi pack, which includes a Banoi War Club, a Banoi Baseball Bat, a Weapons Perk, and Skill Cards. The game also has other bonus content that’s purchasable through the Deluxe or Gold edition. These additional packs include the Pulp Weapons Pack, the Golden Weapons pack, and the Character Packs 1 and 2.

How you pre-order Dead Island 2 will depend on what service you use. For instance, PC gamers will only be able to pre-order the game from the Epic Games Store. To do that, you’ll need to:

Open the Epic Games Store website or desktop launcher and log in.

Navigate to the Dead Island 2 game page.

Click Pre-Purchase and fill in your payment information.

Click Place Order and wait for the game to release.

If you’re on PlayStation, you’ll need to follow similar steps through the PlayStation Store:

Open the PlayStation Store website or the app on your console and sign in.

Navigate to the Dead Island 2 store page.

Click the Pre-order button and fill in your payment information.

Click Pre-order and Pay to complete the order.

If you want to pre-order on Xbox, follow similar steps:

Navigate to the Microsoft Store on the web or your console and log in.

Find the Dead Island 2 store page.

Click Pre-order and input your payment information.

On the last screen, press Buy to complete the order.

If you want the physical version, you can pre-order it from a variety of different online storefronts, including Amazon. Players have a few months to pre-order the game and get the extra rewards before it releases on Feb. 3, 2023.