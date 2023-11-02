How to find and complete every Rite of Passage in Dead Island 2

Among the first objectives you have to complete in the Haus DLC for Dead Island 2 is completing three different Rites of Passage. Completing these tasks progresses you further into the story so you can uncover exactly what’s going on.

However, as Dead Island 2 likes to do, there is no real explanation as to how or where you can complete these tasks. All you know is the Rites of Passage have something to do with the five houses that make up the area you’re currently in. Luckily, each Rite of Passage isn’t too difficult to find and finish, you just have to know where to go.

How to find all Rites of Passage in Dead Island 2

There are three Rites of Passage you need to complete and each one is located in a different house. The small neighborhood you’re in has five identical white houses, with four of them being right across from each other and one located up on a hill. Don’t worry about the one on the hill for now, as that’s where you go when all of the Rites of Passage are completed.

For now, you can focus on the four lower houses. As I said, there are only three Rites of Passage, meaning one of the houses isn’t used.

The house you don’t need to go inside is the second one on the right. It’s the one with the Brain Rot on it, which requires a Crossbow to destroy. You don’t have a Crossbow yet, so you can leave that house alone for the time being.

As for the other three houses, they all contain different Rites of Passage. Below, I have laid out what Rite of Passage awaits you in the three houses and how to complete them. I also put the houses you need to go in order, so make sure you’re following that order, or else you won’t be able to access some of the tasks.

1) First house on the right

The first house on the right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First up, we have the first house on the right, which is next to the Brain Rot house. Here, you need to enter the house and go upstairs to the attic, where you find a furnace and the “possession” Rite of Passage. The furnace’s Gas Pipe Valve is missing a Valve Wheel, so you need to go find that and bring it back to put on the valve.

The furnace for the possession Rite of Passage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Interact with the wheel to get the furnace started. With the fire blazing, drop any one of your weapons into the fire and watch it go up in flames. This completes the Rite of Passage and you can now move on to the next one.

2) Second house on the left

The second house on the left. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your next Rite of Passage is located in the second house on the left. In this house, you need to enter the basement instead of the attic. This is the location of the “suffering” Rite of Passage.

The pool of blood requires suffering. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the basement, you see a pool of blood and dead bodies. The Rite of Passage requires you to suffer in some way. The easiest way to do this is to get one of your shock weapons and, while standing in the pool, swing at the blood. This electrocutes the blood and you, completing the suffering Rite of Passage.

3) First house on the left

The first house on the left. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first house on the left as you walk into the neighborhood contains the “confession” Rite of Passage. It is located in the upstairs attic, but this can only be accessed after you complete the first and second Rites of Passage. As such, save this one for the last. You eventually end up in the basement of this house after doing the other tasks.

The confession Rite of Passage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you get to the attic of this house, all you have to do is walk up to the microphone, interact with it, let your character reveal some dark secrets, and then you’re done.

With the last Rite of Passage completed you can go to the house on the hill to continue with the Haus DLC in Dead Island 2.